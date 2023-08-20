Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 8/19

QUARTERBACK JORDAN LOVE

(on if he thought Romeo Doubs made the catch on the sideline) "Seeing it live, obviously I was just kind of watching the catch and I saw him catch it, but I couldn't see his feet, so I was just waiting to see what the refs did, and obviously they said he was out of bounds. So I was just like, 'All right.' I didn't get to see a good replay of it until we challenged it and after seeing that I was like, 'Oh, that's a catch.' The whole time 'Rome' was saying he caught it and said he thought he got his feet in, so I'm just glad we were able to challenge that, because it was a great catch by him."

(on if he feels ready for Week 1 based on what he's done so far in the preseason) "At this point I think I'm definitely ready for Week 1 and carrying on throughout the season. I think these first two (preseason) games were a lot of good work, obviously getting the practice in with Cincy and with the Patriots as well. But I think playing in that last game with just me getting more reps, just getting more comfortable, seeing new looks, going against a different team, I don't think would hurt."

(on why he feels like he's ready for Week 1) "I think it's just getting those reps, getting comfortable, just being in a game. I think throughout training camp, practice reps and obviously the five series I've played so far through preseason is a good start going into the season."

(on what he saw on the TD pass) "It was a great route by 'J Reed,' what we call a through route. It was man coverage, it was sticky coverage, but he won inside. It was pretty much just running away from the DB. There was a backer that kind of out in front of him, so I just held on to it for a little bit, let him just continue to run through that second window and he made a great play at the end, just being able to bounce off that DB and get in the end zone, so it was a great rip by him."

(on the first play of the game) "There was something we talked about pregame, we had a play call and if they were giving us a field pressure look, we were going to get out of it and go to a different play. Pretty much I was telling the offense in the huddle that that's what we would do and I looked up and the play clock was at like 13 (seconds), so I wouldn't have time to get us back into that other play. So I just let that play ride and right when we broke the huddle they bumped the clock back to 25. I don't know what was going on with the clock at that point, but, yeah."

(on if he knew he was coming back for a third series when they decided to punt) "I think the goal for us going in was for us to score a touchdown and obviously we weren't satisfied with what we had done so far in the game. The situation there, I think we were going to punt regardless. We were just trying to get a play to draw them offsides right there with that fourth-and-5 when we were out there. We'll just take the delay (penalty) and kick it."

(on if the long throw to Doubs needed to be placed in a different spot) "I think just where the defender, the way he played it, Romeo was trying to get back outside of him, and he kind of just walled him to the sideline. Obviously you can throw it a little bit more inside, but I don't know if he (Doubs) would have been able to get to it with the way the DB was kind of just walling him on the sideline. But like I said, he made a great catch just getting his toes in bounds right there."

(on if that throw was where he wanted it) "I think that ball was where I wanted it. When it came out of my hand, I thought it might be a little underthrown, but it was able to get to where I wanted it."

(on the botched shotgun snap) "On that play it was what we call a double cadence and after the first cadence it looked like the D-end on the right side might have jumped, and that's kind of what Josh (Myers) saw and felt. That's why he snapped it right there and my eyes weren't ready, weren't on the snap at that point, and obviously it went back behind me. (That's) something we never want to happen and I just wasn't able to get the ball back right there. It was just kind of miscommunication, obviously thinking that we got a free play with them jumping offsides, and I guess I'd have to back and see, but I'm not sure if the guy was offsides. The ref said he wasn't, so it's something we've got to go back and look, but obviously something we've got to clean up, something you never want to happen."

(on if he said anything to the team at the start of the TD drive) "I think everybody was feeling that we weren't playing up to our standard the first two drives. I think there was a penalty on the kickoff and pretty much my message to the guys was to go 97 yards or 93 yards, however far it was, let's go get the touchdown. I think everybody rallied. Obviously going into that first play we had the false start, which didn't help, but it's just one of those things when adversity hits, but I like the way we rallied though and were able to score."

(on how he senses what kind of start the team is off to) "It's just on the field. Obviously we want to be successful, you want to go score right away. We didn't do that the first drive, got the second-drive opportunity and we didn't do anything with that one, didn't put any points up (or) get into field-goal range, so it's just one of those things you feel it. Everybody feels it. It's just we've got to turn the tide, be able to bounce back and go put some points up."

(on if anything was said after the personal-foul penalty) "I felt the guy that was running behind me and that's why when I saw I got the first down I slid, and he jumped on my back and right on my neck. I knew it was going to be a 15-yard penalty, and it was one of those things, the heat of the moment, things were said and a little shoving match, and then obviously the O-line stepped up, which you love to see as a quarterback, the guys having your back. I appreciate all those guys getting in there for me."

(on when he decided to pull the ball down and run) "Right when I hit the top of my drop I saw the coverage that they were presenting. They were taking away the concept we ran and I kind of just felt an opening right there and it's just a split-second decision. You've got to just hit that back foot and decide if you're going to throw a checkdown or take off, and I saw the hole, just was able to make a play right there and get out."

(on the ending of the game and what he was feeling) "I've never been a part of a situation like that, and it's a scary situation. You don't know what's going on, if he's (Isaiah Bolden) going to be OK or not. We've heard that he's stable condition and going to the hospital now, so it's just a scary situation. Everyone's not knowing what's going on and thoughts and prayers are with him. Just the way that kind of ended the game, I think it was the right decision. You never want to see that happen. Going back to last year with the Damar Hamlin incident, it's just a scary incident that you never want to see happen and everyone was just scared after that I feel like."

(on the approach of playing in preseason as opposed to regular season) "Once you get in the battle, in the heat of the moment, you're not thinking about that. I think if you are thinking about that, it might amplify the risk for maybe injuries and things like that, so I just go out there and compete when I get out there and let the coaches kind of decide what's going on, if it might be getting a little too much for me to come out. Things like that happen, I'm trying to get the ball back in that situation (after the botched snap), not even thinking about somebody landing on my arm, things like that. The late hit, things that happen during the game, you can't really control that."

(on if the reaction after the late hit builds any team camaraderie) "Oh yeah. I think it does completely. For me to feel that those guys have my back, it's awesome. I feel that already, but then to see it, you love to see that. I appreciate those guys stepping and having my back right there, and I think it does build some unity, camaraderie, and I think going back to practice, some of (those) incidents happened in practice. We love to see guys having each other's back and fighting for each other and not letting any of that stuff kind of slide out there on the field."

(on the value of facing the Patriots defense this week in practice) "I think it was great. Any time you get a (joint) practice, I think it's good and I think these guys do a really good job of mixing their coverages, doing man, and they do have some sticky coverage, and they do a good job up front with some twists, things like that, so I think it's very valuable reps. Obviously in practice versus a preseason game you get to see a little bit more of their defense, more of their scheme come out, so I think it's all valuable stuff and obviously practice is a little bit more free. You can try new things, experiment, and it's great reps to learn from."

(on if the second day of joint practices is worth it given how chippy things got) "I think it just depends on the situation, but I do agree that two days of practice, after the first day tensions might be there and then you go back and watch the film, come back the second day and, yeah, Day 2 for us the tensions were high. It started right at the beginning of practice. For us it's a way to find out how you can reset, just focus on yourself and not get distracted by those things. But tensions were high today. I think we had one (a two-day practice) with the Saints last year, but obviously compared to the Cincy practice, I think two-day practices get a little chippy."