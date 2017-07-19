Official website of the New England Patriots

Gronk celebrates with Demi Lovato for her new single

Jul 19, 2017 at 08:03 AM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Demi Lovato's new single, "Sorry Not Sorry," is an absolute jam, and she celebrated the release with a secret house party in Lynnfield, Mass. It should come as no surprise that, of course, Gronk found his way to the celebration. 

The party was thrown with Kiss 108 and it was the first stop of the House Party Tour. Rocking a Gronkowski jersey, Demi serenaded a small crowd of fans in someone's living room. It seems that Demi extended the invite to Gronk, knowing the life of any party would be in town. 

From the photos on social media, it looks like they had a blast. After a performance of her new song, Demi did an intimate set of her other hits, repping the Patriots all night long. 

Once the party was over, Gronk hit the road for HSN to sell his new Gronk Ball Bluetooth Speaker. Just another casual, busy night in Gronk's summer. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

