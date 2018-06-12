Gronk the Human cheers on Gronk the Horse

Justify may have come away from Belmont Stakes with the Triple Crown, but for Patriots fans, there was only one king of their hearts: Gronkowski.
The horse named for a certain tight end competed in Belmont Stakes this weekend, and he wasn't the only wasn't the only Gronk in New York. Gronk the Human attended Belmont Stakes to cheer on Gronk the Horse, and it's safe to say the day did not disappoint.
Gronkowski was slow to start, trailing for much of the race, but just like his namesake, he didn't give up. Gronkowski burst into the pack and managed to take a rough start and turn it into silver, finishing second behind Justify.
In a video posted by NBC Sports, Gronk is, of course, going nuts. Gronk became a part-owner of the horse ahead of the Kentucky Derby, and even though Gronkowski ultimately pulled out of the race, he more than made up for it at Belmont Stakes.
Though Gronkowski didn't come out victorious, Gronk said it was cool feel even closer to the race as a part-owner. And it certainly helps that the two more in common than just their names.
"The horse is big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome. So yes, we've got a lot in common," Gronk said.
We can't wait to see Gronkowski's next athletic feat -- both human and horse.