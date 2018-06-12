 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 11 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 16 - 11:55 AM

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Patriots Unfiltered: Veteran Jersey Numbers, Updated Mocks and Best Draft Fits

Patriots Catch-22: Defensive Positional Draft Rankings, Maye/Daniels Film Review, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Gronk the Human cheers on Gronk the Horse

Rob Gronkowski spent Saturday at Belmont Stakes cheering on his namesake. 

Jun 12, 2018 at 04:23 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Justify may have come away from Belmont Stakes with the Triple Crown, but for Patriots fans, there was only one king of their hearts: Gronkowski. 

The horse named for a certain tight end competed in Belmont Stakes this weekend, and he wasn't the only wasn't the only Gronk in New York. Gronk the Human attended Belmont Stakes to cheer on Gronk the Horse, and it's safe to say the day did not disappoint.

Gronkowski was slow to start, trailing for much of the race, but just like his namesake, he didn't give up. Gronkowski burst into the pack and managed to take a rough start and turn it into silver, finishing second behind Justify.

In a video posted by NBC Sports, Gronk is, of course, going nuts. Gronk became a part-owner of the horse ahead of the Kentucky Derby, and even though Gronkowski ultimately pulled out of the race, he more than made up for it at Belmont Stakes.

Though Gronkowski didn't come out victorious, Gronk said it was cool feel even closer to the race as a part-owner. And it certainly helps that the two more in common than just their names. 

"The horse is big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome. So yes, we've got a lot in common," Gronk said. 

We can't wait to see Gronkowski's next athletic feat -- both human and horse.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa were married on a private island in Florida last weekend. A handful of current and former teammates were present.
news

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Facing free agency, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry opened up about his decision to sign on for three more years in New England.
news

Rob Gronkowski to serve as Grand Marshall for 2024 Boston Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association has named New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski as its 2024 Patriots' Award recipient, and the four-time Super Bowl champion will serve as Grand Marshall of this year's Boston Marathon.
news

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore appears to have purchased a new home for his mother based on a video he shared to Instagram on Sunday.
news

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

New England Patriots defensive lineman and American supermodel Chanel Iman tied more than nautical knots over the weekend, getting married on a 158-foot yacht in the Caribbean Sea.
news

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Longtime New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday,  sparking an outpouring of gratitude and support from those who coached him or suited up with him over the years.
news

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

New England Patriots fans knew how much snow was forecasted for Foxborough in Week 18, but attended anyway to show support for longtime captain Matthew Slater.
news

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.
news

After launching foundation, Adrian Phillips reflects on fulfilling holiday wishlists for kids at first event

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recently launched his own foundation, hosting a holiday party for 21 children of the Marlborough Boys and Girls Club and ensuring they each received a few items off their Christmas wishlists.
news

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon was a special guest at a recent Boston Bruins game, meeting with Coach Montgomery and announcing the starting lineup in the locker room.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.

Armon Watts 4/11: "I think I'm at that point in my career where everything is coming together"

Patriots defensive tackle Armon Watts addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Sione Takitaki 4/11: "We're going to put in the work"

Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar offer a film breakdown of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, and Evan Lazar breaks down Jayden Daniels' film. Plus, we talk with Derrik Klassen from the Bleacher Report.

Kyle Dugger Highlights

Watch highlights from defensive back Kyle Dugger who recently re-signed with the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising