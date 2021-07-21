Gunner Olszewski, David Andrews, Chase Winovich have themselves a day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

It wasn't under the Sunday night lights, but three Patriots still had an excellent Sunday Funday this weekend.
Gunner Olszewski made his debut as the honorary pace car driver at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and David Andrews and Chase Winovich came along for the metaphorical ride. It seems like the trio had quite the day at the track.
And what is a pace car driver without a hype man? After Olszewski completed his go around the track, Winovich was waiting for him to pump him up on a job well done.
In spite of the rain, Olszewski and the NASCAR crews provided some quality entertainment for the crowd on hand in Loudon. On top of the honorary pace car duties, Olszewski showed off his arm cannon. During a rain delay, Olszewski and drivers Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie played a game of catch on the track. Olszewski even caught what was sure to be a touchdown pass from LaJoie.
According to announcers, Olszewski grew up a fan of NASCAR thanks to his dad, a huge Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan. He wasn't the only stoked to meeting NASCAR stars. Andrews spent the pre-race time mingling with drivers like Chase Elliott, a fellow Georgia native.
It was a long rainy day for those at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, but with entertainment from the race itself and Patriots players, it was well worth it.