'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman are a perfect example of how opposites attract. Slater has made a name in the NFL from his steady and calm demeanor. Edelman is a firecracker with an energy that is equal parts perpetual "chip-on-his-shoulder" and mischief. Edelman is a king of social media. Slater doesn't have a single profile.

Despite this, the two California kids formed what is clearly a special bond as roommates early in their Patriots days. Years have passed since then, but with Edelman's career being celebrate during a halftime ceremony on Sunday, it was a perfect time to stroll down memory lane.

Even though Slater jokingly said it was the "longest four years" of his life living with Edelman, there is still a lot of love there, even as their careers diverge.

"For people that know me and know him, they know we are very different. They always ask, how did that work? But I think there are two guys that love the game of football. Two guys that were very frugal, and wanted to save their duckets. And they're two guys that really enjoy one another's company," Slater said. "I'm appreciative of the time that we spent together. Those are some pivotal, formative years for me, and I'm appreciative of the influence that he had on me professionally and personally. Like I said, our relationship will go well beyond the game."

In a press conference that ran for more than 30 minutes on Thursday, Edelman reflected on his time as a Patriot. One of those highlights? His time as Slater's roommate.

"That was some of the best times of my career in New England, and to be able to live with Matthew and to share those years with him, I honestly feel that I wouldn't be where I'm at if I didn't have Matthew in my life," Edelman said. "Watching him as a young professional at that time, as a family member that time, as a man off the field that time, he was a great role model for me. The love that just shined off of him."