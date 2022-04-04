Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 05 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

How Patriots fandom inspired alpine skier Connor Hogan to achieve Paralympic dreams

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old, the 24-year-old thinks Foxboro could use a gold medal to go with New England's six Super Bowl trophies.

Apr 04, 2022 at 09:29 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Connor Hogan.PDC
GETTY IMAGES / ALEX LIVESEY

Growing up in Foxboro was a formative experience for Paralympic alpine skier Connor Hogan.

An inevitable fan of the New England Patriots, the 24-year-old got to watch his local NFL team win six Super Bowl championships growing up. Like many kids in his hometown, seeing that success inspired him to want to play football himself.

But having been diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old, youth football season always came with a reminder that he wasn't like those other kids.

"It was always one of those things where it was kind of just okay, I'm different," Hogan said. "This is this time of year I remember I'm different."

Hogan accepted his disability, but still longed to fit in with his peers and be part of something bigger than himself through sports. He found his way to the slopes, and in that, a means to channel the maniacal work ethic and determination he shared with some of his favorite football players.

It also led him on a path to achieving his wildest dreams.

"That drive and that determination and that work ethic that you saw on a regular basis to go win Super Bowls and go be the best team in the league every single year definitely rubbed off on me," Hogan said, sharing that he frequently wakes up in the middle of the night while training overseas to watch games. "And to this day, I am still probably the biggest Patriots fan of the team."

But with football out of the question, skiing was the next natural progression for Hogan.

Both of his parents were instructors growing up, and he loved escaping to his grandparents' home in Bennington, VT. When he was about seven years old, his mother brought him to a ski racing camp in New York. He instantly became hooked on the thrill of going that fast, and it changed the trajectory of his life.

"Skiing was one of those things that as I got older made me feel freer," Hogan said. "As a kid with a disability, I always struggled with not fitting in in school and not being as fast or not being as good at playing catch or any of that stuff in elementary school and middle school. Skiing was this place where I could come, feel free and feel the ability to just do what I wanted to. I was lucky."

Hogan felt right at home racing with other able-bodied kids, developing a supportive circle of friends. By the time he was 11, the Paralympics popped up on his radar.

At one of the ski areas his family frequented, Hogan met Kortney Clemons, an Iraq War Veteran who lost a leg and went on to qualify for the United States Paralympic track and field team. Not long after that, he watched an NBC special about the Paralympics with his mother and grandmother. The seed was planted, and he turned to them to speak his goal of becoming a Paralympic skier into existence.

"I think both my parents worked really hard to be where they are," Hogan said of his motivation. "And I think it comes from always being a kid who was motivated by defeat and feeling let down. So, I think a lot of my childhood bullying, my childhood issues with not fitting in, really has motivated me in my early adulthood and in my late teens to work as hard as I can all the time to be the best in the world and be on a level that a lot of people dream of."

Around the time of the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, Hogan had just taken silver in the national championship and realized he was just on the cusp of making the team.

Friends helped push him over the next four years, and three weeks before the opening of the Games in PyeongChang in 2018, Hogan got the call inviting him to South Korea.

The experience wasn't what he imagined, though.

Due to his last-minute call and the weather, he arrived late for the opening. Before the start of the Slalom, he was accidentally kicked in the head and became sick at the finish line of his first run. Coaches told him he was done.

"That was kind of a blow to the Games experience," Hogan said. "And then the next four years, it's getting ready for these games. I knew that my goal was to do as many events as I could."

In Beijing last month, Hogan entered his second Paralympics with hopes of Top 10 finishes in both the downhill and Super-G.

His downhill was disappointing, but he was having an incredible run in the Super-G until he came to a spot where a hole had gradually been forming. It knocked one of his skis out from under him, sending him into a barrier at around 70 mph.

"It's four years of work for 60 seconds -- that's kind of the thought process," Hogan said. "We work 365 days a year for four years to get to the top of the sport. And you can have something go wrong in a millisecond that can end it for you as quickly as it began. I struggled with it for the first 24 hours."

The language barrier left a lot of uncertainty around the injury, and with the weather moving his next event up a day, he ultimately had no choice but to return to the U.S. to get it checked out. He faced denial and regret for not pushing harder to stay after realizing his injuries were minor, but after a day or so, he turned that anger into motivation.

"The saying is the first Games is to understand how it works," Hogan said. "The second Games is to have fun and get the experience. And the third Game is where you go to win your medals. It's kind of like the saying with some Paralympians and Olympians."

That's where Hogan's new focus lies. As he has his whole life dealing with his disability, he's controlling what he can control to take himself to the next level.

Along the way to that medal, he hopes to inspire kids with his story and help grow the sport of ski racing and the Paralympics.

And if he can bring some more hardware back to Foxboro to join the Lombardi trophies after the next Paralympic Games, that's even better.

"I think a Paralympic gold medal would look pretty good next to the Super Bowl trophies," Hogan said.

"We're on to Cincinnati? No. We're on to Milan. The posters have all changed in my room, the countdown clock has started. There are no days off. We are on to Milan."

Related Content

news

Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

The offensive lineman tested free agency before returning to New England.
news

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

The Patriots quarterback visited the Boys & Girls Club of South Metro in Brockton, Mass. on Tuesday to offer his time and a generous gift.
news

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

The Patriots quarterback got a first-hand look at all the work his My Cause My Cleats non-profit does for animal welfare. 
news

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

The recently re-signed tackle spoke to the impact the retired Patriots assistant coach had on him in New England.
news

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

The weather and opportunity in New England have kept him engaged and always learning something new.
news

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

The No. 4 Friars take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks for a berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
news

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

Connor and Seamus Collins helped steer their school bus to safety after their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.
news

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.
news

Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

The Patriots running back has become quite the Green Teamer during his time in New England.
news

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

The captain will be back for a ninth season with the team who has been there with him through it all.
news

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

New England acquired former Crimson Tide defensive end Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

How Patriots fandom inspired alpine skier Connor Hogan to achieve Paralympic dreams

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising