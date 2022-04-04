How Patriots fandom inspired alpine skier Connor Hogan to achieve Paralympic dreams

"That drive and that determination and that work ethic that you saw on a regular basis to go win Super Bowls and go be the best team in the league every single year definitely rubbed off on me," Hogan said, sharing that he frequently wakes up in the middle of the night while training overseas to watch games. "And to this day, I am still probably the biggest Patriots fan of the team."

But with football out of the question, skiing was the next natural progression for Hogan.

Both of his parents were instructors growing up, and he loved escaping to his grandparents' home in Bennington, VT. When he was about seven years old, his mother brought him to a ski racing camp in New York. He instantly became hooked on the thrill of going that fast, and it changed the trajectory of his life.