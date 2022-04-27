How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Tonight, on a special Draft edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, as the Pats prepare on the clock, our experts weigh in on the Patriots possibilities, and Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with Head Coach Bill Belichick. In addition, get an inside look at the special relationship between former No. 1 overall draft pick Bledsoe and his former boss, Robert Kraft. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.