Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 28 | 12:00 AM - 07:25 PM

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

New England and Houston trade selection choices

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Along with proudly flaunting New England allegiances, Massachusetts drivers with a Patriots vanity plate are giving back to their community.

Apr 27, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

RKK.BottomLine.pdc
Eric J. Adler

Driving around Massachusetts with a Patriots license plate is about more than just showing team allegiances.

With proceeds from the vanity plate going to Patriots Foundation charities, it's also about giving back.

A group of non-profit leaders recently benefited from that at Gillette Stadium, as Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented them with a $100,000 check to benefit the Boston charity Bottom Line, which serves to give underprivileged students the support they need to go to college.

"The fans really are the heart and soul of the team," Kraft said via WBZ while addressing the group in the trophy room. "People like yourselves. When they're proud to brand with us, we can take the income for that and try to do good in the community."

Bottom Line's Boston organization helps first-generation students from low-income backgrounds poise themselves for success, helping them get into college and graduate.

Altawny Watson, one of the program's recipients, expressed gratitude for the assistance he had in getting into Boston University.

"Being accepted into my dream school, I'm just so happy," Watson told WBZ. "I feel like a lot of my hard work has paid off."

Learn more about Bottom Line here.

Related Content

news

Patriots players take in Bruins game with Tuukka Rask

As Boston defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday, fellow New England athletes joined Tuukka Rask in attendance.

news

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

A handful of New England players took to Twitter after Boston defeated Brooklyn in Game 4 to advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

news

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

Kevin Faulk will be honored with the Class of 2022.

news

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

The New England Patriots receiver fulfilled his dream of surprising his family with a new home.

news

Berj Najarian runs 2022 Boston Marathon, but that's nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors

The Patriots director of football/head coach administration is running to raise money for his non-profit Who We Are

news

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Proceeds from the event benefited the Make A Difference Foundation, which the New England Patriots linebacker credits for changing his life.

news

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

The Patriots running back has embraced the Boston sports scene during his time in New England.

news

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

New England signed Peppers in free agency and acquired Parker in a trade last week.

news

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert Kraft knows how financial aid can change someones life, and returned to HBS with his son, Jonathan, to announce the largest MBA fellowship fund in school history.

news

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

The Patriots special teamer had quite the comeback in 2021 after missing two consecutive seasons.

news

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

The Patriots corner draws a lot of inspiration from the "misunderstood" sea predator.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots players take in Bruins game with Tuukka Rask

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Preview

Tonight, on a special Draft edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, as the Pats prepare on the clock, our experts weigh in on the Patriots possibilities, and Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with Head Coach Bill Belichick. In addition, get an inside look at the special relationship between former No. 1 overall draft pick Bledsoe and his former boss, Robert Kraft. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft visits Drew Bledsoe's Doubleback winery

Patriots owner Robert Kraft travels to Drew Bledsoe's hometown of Walla Walla, Washington, for a visit with the former quarterback and a tour of his winery. Plus, Bledsoe reflects on how Kraft has influenced the way he runs his business.

Bill Belichick on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft

Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots Draft Throwback: Matthew Slater

A look back at Matthew Slater's draft anniversary and some of the top moments from his 14 seasons in a Patriots uniform. After being selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, the former UCLA Bruins receiver has established a career as a special teams captain with 10 Pro Bowl honors, 2 All-Pro awards and 3 Super Bowl championships.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert and Jonathan Kraft visited Harvard Business School to announce the new Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund, which will provide financial aid to talented students from lower socioeconomic and underrepresented backgrounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising