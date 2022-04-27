How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Driving around Massachusetts with a Patriots license plate is about more than just showing team allegiances.
With proceeds from the vanity plate going to Patriots Foundation charities, it's also about giving back.
A group of non-profit leaders recently benefited from that at Gillette Stadium, as Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented them with a $100,000 check to benefit the Boston charity Bottom Line, which serves to give underprivileged students the support they need to go to college.
"The fans really are the heart and soul of the team," Kraft said via WBZ while addressing the group in the trophy room. "People like yourselves. When they're proud to brand with us, we can take the income for that and try to do good in the community."
Bottom Line's Boston organization helps first-generation students from low-income backgrounds poise themselves for success, helping them get into college and graduate.
Altawny Watson, one of the program's recipients, expressed gratitude for the assistance he had in getting into Boston University.
"Being accepted into my dream school, I'm just so happy," Watson told WBZ. "I feel like a lot of my hard work has paid off."