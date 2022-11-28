Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM
WEEK 13 · Thu 12/01 · 8:15 PM EST

Bills

Buffalo Bills

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by Prime Video and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst. Kaylee Hartung will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Pierre Moossa.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime across all devices. Free with membership.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

NFL SUNDAY TICKET

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.

GET NFLSundayTicket.TV

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (BUF) | SiriusXM: 225 (NE), 226 (BUF)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (OUTSIDE U.S.)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Presented by

Presented by

