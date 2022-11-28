Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bills

The Patriots running game has gone cold in recent weeks. The team hasn't averaged 4 yards per carry in a game since October 9 in a win over Detroit. Against Minnesota the Patriots managed just 45 yards on 13 carries for a 3.5-yard average. The production that was evident early in the season has all but disappeared, and it won't be easy to regain that form against a Bills team that has been solid stopping the run. Buffalo ranks seventh in the league, allowing 105.6 yards per game on the ground and ninth at 4.24 yards per carry. Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be the workhorse as Damien Harris is having a hard time kicking the injury bug. Harris missed time with a hamstring problem, an illness and most recently had to leave the Vikings game early due to a thigh injury. The makeshift offensive line also hasn't helped, although David Andrews has a chance to return to the lineup after being a gametime decision on Thanksgiving. The Bills boast a deep front that uses a lot of bodies including Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips inside. Aggressive linebackers Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Tremaine Edmunds are fast to the ball as well, although Edmunds missed the last two games with a groin injury. The Patriots have had some success on the ground against the Bills in the past so perhaps this is the week the production returns to early-season levels.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Injuries have ravaged the Bills secondary all season and the Patriots are coming off their best offensive game of the season. Buffalo has been without starting corners Tre'Davious White and Kaiir Elam as well as safety Micah Hyde for stretches of the season. The Bills also lost corner Christian Benford (oblique) in the Detroit game and have placed the rookie on IR. White made his debut in the Lions game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last Thanksgiving in New Orleans. Hyde (neck) is out for the season, and his talented partner Jordan Poyer has dealt with an elbow problem most of the year. Still, the Bills secondary has held up reasonably well, allowing 221.6 yards per game (19th) through air and 6.27 yards per pass (10th). Their play has been bolstered by a solid pass rush that has 30 sacks on the season, and that group was dealt a blow when Von Miller (eight sacks) went down with a knee injury. Greg Rousseau (five sacks) and A.J. Epenesa (3.5 sacks) already missed the Lions game with injuries as well. The Patriots pass protection was much improved in Minnesota, where Mac Jones had his best game in over a year. He used Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry and Stevenson out of the backfield effectively while throwing for 382 yards. He'll need that kind of production against a Bills offense that can light up the scoreboard.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

The Bills don't always want to run the ball but when they do they are generally productive. Devin Singletary is the lead back and he averages 4.5 yards per carry on 124 attempts. But he trails Josh Allen, who leads the team with 561 yards on just 81 attempts for an average of just shy of 7 yards per carry. Allen also leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. So, Buffalo's ground game isn't conventional, but it can be effective. The Patriots have been really stout against the run in recent weeks, and after completely shutting down Minnesota's Dalvin Cook that should continue. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise have been solid at the point of attack with Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai filling in the gaps with solid tacking up front. Rookie James Cook provides a change of pace from Singletary and is starting to see his role increase. He averages 5.6 yards per carry and provides some quickness and elusiveness that Singletary lacks. As a team Buffalo ranks second in the league, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the season. Still, the Patriots strong play against the run over the last four games shows a team trending in the right direction in that department.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

The Patriots will have their hands full with yet another one of the league's elite receivers in Buffalo's Stefon Diggs. After being victimized by Minnesota's Justin Jefferson on Thanksgiving, the Patriots will need to deal with Diggs, who is every bit as dangerous. He leads the Bills with 84 catches for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns, and his ability as a route-runner separates him from many of his peers. And he's not alone. Allen has some options to choose from including big-play threat Gabe Davis (33-650-5), who averages almost 20 yards per reception, and tight end Dawson Knox (33-327-2). Isaiah McKenzie, who performed well against the Patriots last season, is coming off a strong game and provides a solid third option with 30 catches for 315 yards and four TDs. Allen has been brilliant at times but recently he's been prone to mistakes and the Patriots will need to force a few in this one. He's thrown seven interceptions in his last five games while dealing with a painful elbow injury that he's playing through. Look for Jonathan Jones to see a lot of Diggs with Devin McCourty providing some help. McKenzie victimized Myles Bryant last season so it will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick switches things in that matchup. Turnovers will be the key here as the Bills have generally produced against everyone when protecting the ball.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots