10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Gabriel Davis

Davis is firmly in the second level of targets behind Diggs alongside Isaiah McKenzie, who had breakout games against the Patriots last season, and tight end Dawson Knox, but is a deep threat with the ability to break the game open with big plays. Averaging nearly 20 yards per catch, Davis is second on the team with five touchdowns and forms a nice complement to Diggs and McKenzie as the primary receiving core.

"Big, strong guy," said Belichick. "Hard to tackle. Big target, fast. 98-yard touchdown, I mean you've got to respect his big play ability. Those two guys complement each other well, [Dawson] Knox, [Isaiah] McKenzie. I mean Allen makes it all go. Those guys are open, they make big plays. Sometimes they're not open, or something happens, and he makes big plays on his own. So, they're hard to defend."

Daquan Jones

The edges of the Bills talented defense have been ravaged by injury, culminating with the loss of Von Miller on Thanksgiving. Miller's injury comes on top of issues for Gregory Rousseau and AJ Epenesa. The trio makes up three of the Bills top options along the defensive line, putting the spotlight on the last remaining snap leader Daquan Jones. Jones' seven QB hits are also just behind the team leaders, while his 1.5 sacks put him alongside a company of eight with two or fewer as the production has been spread around. The Patriots interior offensive linemen will need to keep Jones and Ed Oliver from blowing up the passing pocket.

Matt Milano

Behind Jones is the speedy Boston College product Matt Milano, who is once again all over the field making plays this year. Two interceptions, six passes defensed, a sack with four QB hits and 46 solo tackles show how much Milano does for the Bills defense. With issues along their edges, Milano's playmaking ability will be even more critical for the Bills defense. He can singlehandedly contain a running game himself, so the Patriots will need to get second-level blockers to get in his way.