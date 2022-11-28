How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

When it comes to being a girl dad, Jonathan Jones is entering his prime.

His daughter Skylar, now seven-years-old, is getting old enough to pursue her own interests in athletics and academics. Naturally, he's assumed a role as her built-in coach, but her growth has him thinking about her future more than ever.

As someone who leveraged hard work and passion into an NFL career as an undrafted free agent, Jones wants to ensure Skylar can pursue whatever path she wants when she grows up. To support that mission, his Next Step Foundation teamed up with Play Like A Girl for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.