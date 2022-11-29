Official website of the New England Patriots

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign.

Nov 29, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Patriots 2022 My Cause My Cleats Photos

For the seventh straight year, New England Patriots players, coaches and staff are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The annual initiative gives teams the opportunity to wear unique, customized football cleats that are specifically designed to help promote and provide awareness to causes that are important to them. The Patriots will wear their custom cleats during Thursday Night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood League of MA
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood League of MA

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood League of MA
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood League of MA

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.

Cameron Achord (Coach) | Disease Awareness/Prevention

David Andrews (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support

Christian Barmore (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention

Brian Belichick (Coach) | Healthcare

Bill Belichick (Coach) | Youth Health/Wellness

Steve Belichick (Coach) | Domestic Violence

V'Angelo Bentley (Coach) | Mentorship & Financing

Ja'Whaun Bentley (Player) | Community Outreach

Kendrick Bourne (Player) | Other

Trent Brown (Player) | Youth Education

Myles Bryant (Player) | Disabilities

  • Supporting Organization: Ability First

Marcus Cannon (Player) | Other

Joe Cardona (Player) | Military Appreciation / Support

Jamie Collins (Player) | Other

DeMarcus Covington (Coach) | Other

Cody Davis (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention

James Ferentz (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support

Nick Folk (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention

Lawrence Guy (player) | Other

Damien Harris (Player) | Other

Joe Houston (Coach) | Cancer

Brian Hoyer (Player) | Animal Justice

  • Supporting Organization: MSPCA

Anfernee Jennings (Player) | Community Outreach

Mac Jones (Player) | Community Outreach

Marcus Jones (Player) | Community Outreach

Jonathan Jones
Eric J. Adler

Jonathan Jones (Player) | Other

Matthew Judon (Player) | Other

Joe Judge (Coach) | Cancer

Devin McCourty (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention

Raekwon McMillan (Player) | Other

Joshua Michels (Team Staff) | Cancer

Michael Onwenu (Player) | Youth Health/Wellness

Micheal Pellegrino (Coach) | Youth Education

Matthew Slater (player) | Other- Youth Health and Education in Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson (Player) | Other-Youth Mentoring/Motivational/Emotional Support

Cole Strange (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support

Norman Tall (Team Staff) | Other-Jewish Education

Tyquan Thornton
Eric J. Adler

Tyquan Thornton (Player) | Other

Brad Walker (Team Staff) | Other-Veteran Suicide

Scott Weeden (Team Staff) | Youth Health/Wellness

Mack Wilson Sr (Player) | Autism

Deatrich Wise (Player) | Community Outreach, Cancer

Bailey Zappe (Player) | Youth Health/Wellness

