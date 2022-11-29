My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

For the seventh straight year, New England Patriots players, coaches and staff are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The annual initiative gives teams the opportunity to wear unique, customized football cleats that are specifically designed to help promote and provide awareness to causes that are important to them. The Patriots will wear their custom cleats during Thursday Night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.
Cameron Achord (Coach) | Disease Awareness/Prevention
- Supporting Organization: I am ALS
David Andrews (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support
- Supporting Organization: Mass Fallen Heroes
Christian Barmore (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention
- Supporting Organization: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Brian Belichick (Coach) | Healthcare
- Supporting Organizations: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Global Health Equity
Bill Belichick (Coach) | Youth Health/Wellness
- Supporting Organization: Bill Belichick Foundation
Steve Belichick (Coach) | Domestic Violence
- Supporting Organization: One Love Foundation
V'Angelo Bentley (Coach) | Mentorship & Financing
- Supporting Organization: Golden Opportunity Foundation, Inc.
Ja'Whaun Bentley (Player) | Community Outreach
- Supporting Organization: Artist For Humanity
Kendrick Bourne (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: BourneBlessed Foundation
Trent Brown (Player) | Youth Education
- Supporting Organization: TB77 Cares
Myles Bryant (Player) | Disabilities
- Supporting Organization: Ability First
Marcus Cannon (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: American Diabetes Association
Joe Cardona (Player) | Military Appreciation / Support
- Supporting Organization: Home Base
Jamie Collins (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: American Diabetes Association
DeMarcus Covington (Coach) | Other
- Supporting Organizations: Next Level, WISEUP Foundation, Josh Uche Foundation, Trenchwork, Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, Chauxdown, Bemore Begreat
Cody Davis (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention
- Supporting Organization: Axe ALS Foundation
James Ferentz (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support
- Supporting Organization: Navy Seal Foundation
Nick Folk (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention
- Supporting Organization: Children's Tumor Foundation
Lawrence Guy (player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: Lawrence Guy Family Foundation
Damien Harris (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: Pro Choice-Planned Parenthood League of MA
Joe Houston (Coach) | Cancer
- Supporting Organization: Walk With Sally
Brian Hoyer (Player) | Animal Justice
- Supporting Organization: MSPCA
Anfernee Jennings (Player) | Community Outreach
- Supporting Organization: Ronald McDonald Foundation Birmingham
Mac Jones (Player) | Community Outreach
- Supporting Organization: Jordan Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Boston Inc.
Marcus Jones (Player) | Community Outreach
- Supporting Organization: Fisher House Foundation
Jonathan Jones (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organizations: Next Step Foundation, Play Like A Girl
- Player Spotlight: How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats
Matthew Judon (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: Ellie Fund & One Family
Joe Judge (Coach) | Cancer
- Supporting Organization: Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Devin McCourty (Player) | Disease Awareness/Prevention
- Supporting Organization: Embrace Kids Foundation
Raekwon McMillan (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: Liberty County High School Football Program
Joshua Michels (Team Staff) | Cancer
- Supporting Organization: Camp Good Days
Michael Onwenu (Player) | Youth Health/Wellness
- Supporting Organization: The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Micheal Pellegrino (Coach) | Youth Education
- Supporting Organization: Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
Matthew Slater (player) | Other- Youth Health and Education in Boston
- Supporting Organization: The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Rhamondre Stevenson (Player) | Other-Youth Mentoring/Motivational/Emotional Support
- Supporting Organization: One Mindset Foundation
Cole Strange (Player) | Military Appreciation/Support
- Supporting Organization: Home For Our Troops
Norman Tall (Team Staff) | Other-Jewish Education
- Supporting Organization: Birthright Israel
Tyquan Thornton (Player) | Other
- Supporting Organization: March For Our Lives
- Player Spotlight: How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform
Brad Walker (Team Staff) | Other-Veteran Suicide
- Supporting Organization: Home Base
Scott Weeden (Team Staff) | Youth Health/Wellness
- Supporting Organization: Bosse Sports, Boys and Girls Club
Mack Wilson Sr (Player) | Autism
- Supporting Organization: Kulture City
Deatrich Wise (Player) | Community Outreach, Cancer
- Supporting Organization: WISEUP Foundation, BWHI
Bailey Zappe (Player) | Youth Health/Wellness
- Supporting Organization: Boys and Girls Club of Victoria