Mack Wilson Sr. honors two special kids with autism for My Cause My Cleats

Since his rookie season, Mack Wilson Sr. has dedicated his My Cause My Cleats to two special children in his life.
Though he may be on a new team this year, that loyalty to them and causes around autism hasn't wavered. When the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the New England linebacker will be representing KultureCity in honor of Caleb Collins and Elijah Siler.
"The reason I always choose an Autism cause is because my best friend's little brother, Caleb Collins, has autism," Wilson Sr. said. "He's a kid who I watched grow up since he was a baby, so that was a big reason. Also my nephew, Ellijah Siler, he has autism as well. It's something that's pretty big for us, and I dedicate myself once a year to those two kids. I feel like it's a great cause."
KultureCity serves individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities like autism, PTSD, dementia, and strokes by providing accessibility and inclusion.
During his 2019 rookie season in Cleveland, Wilson Sr. was looking for an organization that works with children on the spectrum, and was put on to KultureCity by Dominique Wilkins, the NBA Hall of Famer who know serves as the non-profit's board chairman.
Now, it's become tradition for Wilson Sr. to use the My Cause My Cleats platform to those two special kids.
"Caleb's autism is different than Elijah's, Elijah talks a lot," Wilson Sr. said. "They're both very hyper. That's the part I enjoy, getting to run around with them all day. I always hope they get tired out but they never do. It's fun to spend time with them and talk to them. They're super smart. Like, super smart. Sometimes they lose focus or some kids hyper-focus on their favorite hobbies. Some love to draw. Some are good at games. It's a blessing just to watch those kids."
After the game on Thursday, both Caleb and Elijah will get to hold on to the keepsake – a reminder of how much support they have.
"I send one cleat to both families," Wilson Sr. said. "Every year."
Learn more about KultureCity and the other organizations the Patriots are representing for My Cause My Cleats.