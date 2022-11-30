Mack Wilson Sr. honors two special kids with autism for My Cause My Cleats

"Caleb's autism is different than Elijah's, Elijah talks a lot," Wilson Sr. said. "They're both very hyper. That's the part I enjoy, getting to run around with them all day. I always hope they get tired out but they never do. It's fun to spend time with them and talk to them. They're super smart. Like, super smart. Sometimes they lose focus or some kids hyper-focus on their favorite hobbies. Some love to draw. Some are good at games. It's a blessing just to watch those kids."