Ability First changed Myles Bryant's perspective; now he's honoring them for My Cause, My Cleats

"It made me more grateful," Bryant said. "Just grateful for the situation I have. I think we take for granted how blessed all of us are, being in perfect health. A lot of them had heart disabilities or different brain disorders and you would see how they had to manage around that just in their everyday lives. It made me grateful, but also more open in terms of treating everyone with the same approach not judging anyone. They were some of the nicest people I've ever met, so it just opened my eyes to all the beauty in life and being more cognizant of other people's situations."