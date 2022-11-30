Artists For Humanity commissioned for Ja'Whaun Bentley's My Cause My Cleats

"He painted a huge mural, right in the center of the city, and it was a picture of his daughter," Bentley said. "I linked up with Rob to get the backstory on everything that they were doing as far as Artists For Humanity, and just about him in general, like how he came up with the idea of the painting. He broke it down for me. It was a candid picture of his daughter. His team was on scaffolders and that stuff. A lot of those guys who were painting were scared of heights, but for the sake of the mural they were able to suck it up and get it done. Hearing all that it was definitely a group of people that I wanted to have a better connection with."