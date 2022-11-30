With My Cause My Cleats dedication, Joe Cardona helps Home Base heal invisible wounds of war

"You're asking 18 year olds, very young people, to do a difficult job and focus all their energy and attention on it," Cardona said. "That's extremely hard in itself. There might not be time to focus or worry about some of those things, but when you come back from that environment, and you go back to your own home communities or you're away from your units, you see guys and girls that are really struggling with losing that sense of community, losing that sense of mission. That needs to be addressed. We need to find ways to keep those individuals in the fight, and make sure they know that they're still an asset and valuable to our society."