Mac Jones supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for My Cause My Cleats

There is a lot of pressure that comes along with being a second-year starting quarterback in the NFL, but you'd never know it if you saw Mac Jones during any of his visits to local Boys & Girls Clubs this season.

On each occasion, the New England Patriots quarterback has fit right in with the kids, playing games and answering all their questions about how he got where it is today. So Thursday as he takes the field against the Buffalo Bills, Jones is taking them with him, so to speak.