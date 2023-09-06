Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 05 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 06 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sep 06, 2023 at 07:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20230910-how-to-watch-week1

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/10 · 4:25 PM EDT

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Steve Levy will call the game with Sal Paolantonio providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 825 (PHI) | SiriusXM: 229 (NE), 385 (PHI)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount +

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 2:10 PM - 4:10 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/6: Eagles an "overall solid team from top to bottom"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 9/5: "It starts in the practice"

Patriots ​offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/5: "Got to take advantage of every rep, every opportunity"

Patriots ​special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Steve Belichick 9/5: "You got to go out there and prove it"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Myles Bryant 9/4: "Putting what we've learned on display"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/4: "We've been clicking"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising