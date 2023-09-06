Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Eagles defense was among the best in football a year ago, but it was just average when it came to stopping the run. Philly allowed 121.6 yards per game (16th) and 4.64 yards per rush (24th) over the course of the 2022 season. The Patriots clearly want to establish the run with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott representing the one-two punch in the backfield. Stevenson should be the lead dog once again, coming off his first 1,000-yard season while averaging 5 yards per carry. Elliott isn't as explosive as he once was but still possesses the vision and toughness to be effective near the goal line as his 12 rushing touchdowns with the Cowboys a year ago suggests. The big question for the Patriots will be finding ways to block the Eagles daunting front. Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and rookie Jalen Carter man the interior spots in front of linebackers Zach Cunningham and Nakobe Dean. Depth at linebacker has been an early concern for Nick Sirianni, but the bulk up front won't be easy to deal with. Still, the Patriots ability to grind out yards on the ground should allow Stevenson to have some success.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Eagles

Here's where that vaunted defensive line figures to impact the game the most. In addition to space eaters in the middle, Philly has Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett as pass rushers along with Cox. Last season Philly led the league with 69 sacks and its 12.6 percent sack-per-pass-play rate also led the league. Given the Patriots struggles with health along the offensive line, that's not good news. Trent Brown (left tackle) and David Andrews (center) are the lone known commodities coming in as Cole Strange (left guard/knee) and Mike Onwenu (right guard/ankle) continue to work their way back from injuries. Onwenu could move to right tackle and rookie Atonio Mafi could get the call at guard, or fellow rookie Sidy Sow could start at right tackle if Calvin Anderson can't go. Newcomers Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley have just a handful of practices under their belts so asking them to step in might be too much at this juncture. If Mac Jones gets the time, he should be able to work with Kendrick Bourne and his tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Demario Douglas also will be in the mix, but DeVante Parker has missed some practice time recently so his status is less clear. The Eagles secondary is solid with corners Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox with safeties Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. This will be a difficult test for Jones and Bill O'Brien to open up.

When the Eagles run - Edge: Eagles

The Patriots were stout against the run a year ago, finishing sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed and fourth in yards per carry. But there were times against mobile quarterbacks where they experienced some struggles. Enter Philly's Jalen Hurts, who piled up 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago. The Eagles top rusher from 2022, Miles Sanders, is gone but D'Andre Swift replaces him to lead a deep backfield that also includes Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott. It's a diverse rushing attack that features RPO and traditional read-options with designed runs for Hurts as well. The Patriots will try to counter that with Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux up front of linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, but it will take more bodies to contain this group. The Eagles also boast one of the best offensive lines in football, led by tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson as well as center Jason Kelce. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick opts for more athleticism while trying to contain Hurts, using rookies Keion White and Marte Mapu in the front seven in an effort to add speed. Either way it will be a tall task keeping this deep and talented rushing attack in check.

When the Eagles pass - Edge: Eagles

Sirianni's offense was just as dangerous throwing the ball a year ago as it was running it. Hurts had an MVP-caliber season completing over 66 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions while passing for 3,701 yards despite missing parts of three games with a shoulder injury. He has a trio of exceptional weapons to choose from with wideouts A.J. Brown (88 receptions, 1,496 yards, 11 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (95-1,196-7) as well as tight end Dallas Goedert (55-702-3). Hurts will also use his backs in the passing game, and is dangerous off platform when plays break down, putting added stress on a young Patriots secondary. Rookie Christian Gonzalez figures to start at one corner while veteran Jonathan Jones should be ready to return after missing a couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury. Jack Jones also could be part of the starting corner group as well. Gonzalez will need help with Brown while Smith also needs extra attention. The Patriots deep and versatile group of safeties, which includes Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Milles, will be heavily involved on the back end. The Eagles have a lot of options and the fact that their starters saw almost no time in the preseason makes this matchup even more difficult to prepare for given the presence of first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson in Philly.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots