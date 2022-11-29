Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Coach O'Donnell, currently in his sixth year as head coach, has led the Pirates to their first South Shore League Tobin Division Championship since 1996 and an undefeated record heading into this weekend's Division 8 Super Bowl game. The Pirates appeared in the Super Bowl last year, losing 42-0 to Randolph after sitting out their star players for the Thanksgiving game. So, Coach O'Donnell decided on a different approach this year, deciding to play every starter for the entirety of the game.

"Congratulations to Coach O'Donnell and the Pirates on their exciting win over Cohasset. We know that it was one of the team's main goals throughout the year," said Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett. "We were impressed to hear Coach O'Donnell throwing caution to the wind and suiting up everyone to play on Thanksgiving Day, despite the impending Super Bowl matchup, and emerging with both a perfect record and their health intact."

Senior quarterback, Luke Richardson, led his team to victory. He finished 10-of-14 for 201 yards with a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 62-yard passing touchdown to senior John Gianibas. Junior defensive back and wide receiver Nick Tiani also played a huge role, scoring the first touchdown of the game and adding an interception in the fourth quarter to set up the 1-yard touchdown run by Richardson.

The Pirates will look to keep their perfect record intact and to avenge last year's Super Bowl defeat as they take on KIPP Academy in the Division 8 Super Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 am at Gillette Stadium. The game will be streamed on Patriots.com as well as CBSBoston.com.

Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Pirates football team and cheerleading squad Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach O'Donnell. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 27th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2022 season marks the 11th year that the Patriots have sent Tippett to present the award to the coach at their school.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

Fans are encouraged to nominate any New England high school head coach who leads a team to an exceptional win, a record-breaking performance or reaches a personal career milestone by emailing nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Patriots High School Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 20-14 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 30, Shawsheen Technical's Al Costabile became just the 55th football coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Sharon's Dave Morse Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a come-from-behind 40-28 victory over Westborough last weekend to improve to 2-0, Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2022 season.

news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.

