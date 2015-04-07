Hurry Up and Wait - on the schedule, the draft and making history

While we're waiting on the NFL to bestow imminent wisdom on us all, and reveal the opening night opponent for September 10th:

Oh yes. I figured that part of it out on my own – the first Thursday on the calendar following Labor Day. We'll raise the new banner on September 10th. As to the visiting team, the general consensus from everything I've read and heard on the subject has Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or the New York Jets coming to Gillette Stadium for the Thursday Night NFL regular season opener. Perhaps the kick-off will come from one of those three teams, but for my money I'd prefer the J-E-T-S grace us all with their presence.

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="317936"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Sure, there's the New England vs. New York thing going on, which is ever-present in professional sports' consciousness, and fans near and far can get behind it with a certain degree of energy...especially with a guy named Darrelle Revis returning to the Dark Side for some extra coin just a few short weeks ago. The last time he stepped on the Gillette Stadium field would have been to win the AFC title. What about the tampering charges levied by both sides against the other? And it's always good to get an arch-rival into an 0-1 hole to start the season, isn't it?

While this one feels like the right thing to do in order to get the juices flowing, the best guess here is that the Eagles will end up providing the opposition. I have no direct knowledge of any decisions being made here, but a) it's an inter-conference, AFC-NFC thing; b) the rest of the free world seems to be tiring of New England-New York; c) offense sells, and both teams should have plenty of ability to put points on the board next season.

Television rules over all, and of course, this is entertainment we're talking about.