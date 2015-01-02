Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 18 - 03:30 PM | Tue May 23 - 11:55 AM

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Behind-The-Scenes: 2023 Patriots Schedule Release Video Shoot

5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 5/11: "Being here in the offseason program is a huge step"

Robert Kraft wakes up with 'GMFB' and reacts to Patriots playing Colts in Frankfurt in '23 season

Jake Andrews Brings Another Layer of Grit and Depth to the Interior Offensive Line

James Robinson Press Conference 5/11: "I like the way they do things around here"

Sidy Sow blazes his own trail from Quebec to the NFL

In Case You Missed It: Bye Week Special

In case you missed it, we recap all our coverage from this week as the Patriots prepare for their opponent in the upcoming AFC Divisional game on January 10, 2015.

Jan 02, 2015 at 04:52 AM
Nathan Pinciak

Happy New Year everyone! Where to start this week. For starters, I hate watching the Patriots lose. Despite losing to the Bills in a meaningless finale on Sunday, I slept well that night knowing our top guys were going into the post season healthy. However, Belichick gave us all a scare delaying his post game press conference for a trip to the trainers. This was for his own health reasons. He did reassure us that everything was fine.

It was different week here at Gillette stadium with much of the media focusing solely on the Patriots themselves rather than their opponents (who are TBD this weekend). After hearing from both Brady and Belichick, that was just the case. There is alot of things to improve before they take a look at their potential opponents.

Wednesday, the Patriots had a very competitive practice held inside Gillette Stadium where they participated in an intra-squad scrimmage. Seemed to be alot of trash talking, but Brady told us, 'It was alot of fun. There was alot of situations we covered and just a great, competitive spirit out there.' Later in the day after practice, the locker room was rather rowdy as the players got ready for afternoon meetings, just before New Years Eve.

Interesting, Bill Belichick cancelled meetings later Wednesday and instead, brought the guys over to Patriot Place to check out 'American Sniper'. Of course Bill has great taste in movies, and the players enjoyed the experience noting that this was focusing on team chemistry, much like the movie.

This isnt a random occurance, as Bill did the same last year. His movie of choice, 'Lone Survivor'. I am sensing a theme here, and it gets me pumped for the upcoming playoffs. Lets hope it does the same for the Patriots.

Game Preview

As we all know, the Patriots have the week off, but you can still catch NFL action. Saturday we have the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:20pm EST. Saturday night we get a look at a potential Patriot oppnent where the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15pm EST.

Sunday at 1:05pm EST, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinatti Bengals to wrap the AFC Wildcard, followed by th Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at 4:40pm EST.

Below is a full breakdown of our coverage from this week:

ARTICLES & BLOGS

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Justus Tavai as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State.

news

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year's draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Despite his draft status, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is worth getting excited about.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising