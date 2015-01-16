In case you missed it: It is a one game season now

Wow. Where to start to summarize all of this week's action. For starters, of course you are going to get some drama from the Baltimore Ravens after their loss on Saturday. Much of the chatter was about the Patriots 'cheating' against the Ravens late in the game. Well, this 'cheating' was infact not cheating at all and was very legal. Not convinced? Dean Blandino, the VP of Officiating, breaks down that very legal play here. Well, what does Belichick or Brady say about this ineligible receiver debacle? Quite simply, 'Maybe those guys gotta study the rule book and figure it out'. Such a great response.
View photos from media access during AFC Championship week as the Patriots prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 18, 2015.
With that in mind, ex-Raven Ray Lewis also had some colorful things to say about the incident as well as Brady's rise to the top in the NFL. He claims that the 'only reason' we know of Tom Brady is because of the 'tuck rule' back in 2001. Interesting theory there Ray, I would have to disagree. Mo Lewis of the Jets, who knocked Drew Bledsoe out of the game back in 2001 might have paved the way for Brady's fantastic career. But that is just my opinion.
Enough Raven's talk, on to Indy. Wednesday opened up media availablity and we heard from Bill Belichick who discussed that it was a 'Great honor to be in this game'. Following Belichick, we heard from Tom Brady who looks forward to the challenge on Sunday stating that 'It is always a chess match' when playing against Indianapolis. Vince Wilfork, Matthew Slater, and Dan Connolly also took the podium later in the day. In the locker room on Wednesday we heard from Danny Amendola, Rob Ninkovich, as well as Rob 'Roberto' Gronkowski.
What everyone was most anxious for was practice later Wednesday afternoon. Topic of interest: Bryan Stork and his knee injury. We all hoped to see him at practice not knowing just how severe his injury really is. Unfortunately he would not appear, and was also absent for Thursday's practice.
Thursday on the podium, we listened to Tom Brady for the last time before Sunday's matchup. Nate Solder, Julian Edelman, and Chandler Jones wrapped up the press conferences on Thursday. Some notable quotes included Solder's 'The Colt's are a much better team now' and Chandler Jones noted that 'We have a job to do'. Yes, they do indeed.
Belichick kept us waiting Friday morning, but like always, had some very insightful things to say. Most importantly, he is ready for the game noting that 'It is a one game season'. Locker room action was the last time we would get to hear from the Patriots and we got a few good interviews with Brandon LaFell, Duron Harmon, Akeem Ayers and Michael 'Hooman'awanui. You can find those interviews and their entirety here.
Game Preview
Alright everyone, the moment you have all been anxiously waiting for. The Patriots will face Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday evening here at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship, and a trip to the Super Bowl. Interesting fact, the Patriots have outscored the Colts by 26 points per game in their last 3 meetings. Sounds very promising. Last time they met, it was the Jonas Gray show where he ran for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, that was pretty much the last big game we saw from him this season. Maybe Belichick has been resting him for round two. Kick off is slated for 6:40pm EST and can be viewed on CBS. Look at our full coverage breakdown here. Let's go Patriots, do your job.
Below is a full breakdown of our coverage from this week:
ARTICLES & BLOGS
- Train's Pat Monahan to perform National Anthem at Sunday's AFC Championship game
- News Blitz 1/16: Brady responds to Ray Lewis
- Game Matchups: Brady knows how to dial it up this time of year
- Preview: Patriots host Colts in AFC Championship game
- Patriots - Colts Injury Report
- Quiet Collins working to improve; Jan. 15 notes
- Colts vs. Patriots Broadcast Information
- Belichick literally stresses preparation
- Patriots Quotes 1/15: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and more
- News Blitz 1/15: Gronkowski vs. Brown II?
- AFC Championship Week Press Conferences
- Beyond Big Screens: NFL Postseason Viewing Options
- Bills Rex Ryan still 'certainly not' afraid of Patriots
- Controlling emotions crucial for Patriots; Jan. 14 notes
- News Blitz 1/14: Respect for the Colts?
- Patriots Quotes 1/14: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and more
- Patriots must deal with good Luck
- From The Hall: Colts and Patriots go at it again
- Scouting the Matchups: LeGarrette Blount vs. Colts front seven
- Take Two-sday: Gronkowski saves the season
- Ask PFW: On to the Colts
- Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots Playoff questions!
- Nitpicks & Nitwits: Mental prep is the right prep for moving on
- Patriots Postseason: Inside the Numbers
- 2014 Cheer for Dana-Farber Clinic and Performance
- News Blitz 1/13: Looking back and ahead
- Tom Brady is ready for Sunday
- Stork's status uncertain
VIDEO
- Hightower 1/16: 'Colts can score at any time'
- McCourty 1/16: 'An honor to play in this game'
- Vereen 1/16: ' Luck's play speaks for itself'
- Belichick 1/16: 'It's a one game season'
- PFW TV 1/15: Ravens recap;AFC Championship preview
- Gameday Forecast 1/16: Colts at Patriots
- Patrick Chung: 'We have to stay committed and stay confident'
- Can the Patriots running backs do it again?
- Darrelle Revis and others prep for Indianapolis
- We're On To The Colts
- Center of attention at practice
- Tight end takeover
- Julian Edelman and Terrell Suggs mic'd up
- The Usual Suspects: Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots
- Brady 1/15: 'Whatever you have to do to win'
- Edelman 1/15: 'It's a whole new team'
- Jones 1/15: 'We have a job to do'
- Solder 1/15: 'Colts are a much better team now'
- Press Pass: Kyle Arrington
- Press Pass: Brandon LaFell
- Gameday Forecast 1/15: Colts at Patriots
- Throwback Thursday: Reading with Mike Vrabel
- "Best Of" Chandler Jones Press Conference - 1/15
- "Best Of" Julian Edelman Press Conference - 1/15
- "Best Of" Nate Solder Press Conference - 1/15
- "Best Of" Tom Brady Press Conference - 1/15
- 'Inside the NFL': AFC Championship preview
- NFL Now Awards: Defensive Back of the Year
- Gronk and other Patriots chat about the Colts
- Brady 1/14: 'It's always a chess match'
- Bryan Stork misses practice
- Belichick 1/14: 'Great honor to be in this game'
- Re-living Patriots vs. Colts at The Hall
- How is Colts-Patriots matchup different than first meeting?
- Wilfork 1/14: 'Colts are a different team now'
- Slater 1/14: 'It is going to be a dog fight'
- Connolly 1/14: 'We've put in a lot of hard work'
- Tilted Cheerleaders - Meet Michelle
- Andrew Luck on facing the Patriots: 'It's a new opportunity'
- Press Pass: Danny Amendola
- Press Pass: Rob Ninkovich
- Press Pass: Rob Gronkowski
- Press Pass: Jonas Gray
- What is the Patriots focus vs. Colts?
- Belichick Breakdown: Key Plays against Ravens
- Play by Pics: Recapping the victory over Ravens
- "Best Of" Matthew Slater Press Conference - 1/14
- "Best Of" Vince Wilfork Press Conference - 1/14
- "Best Of" Dan Connolly Press Conference - 1/14
- "Best Of" Bill Belichick Press Conference - 1/14
- Dean Blandino breaks down Patriots' legal formation
- Battle of the quarterbacks
- Tale of the Tape: Colts vs. Patriots
- EXCLUSIVE: Inside the victorious locker room
- New England Patriots hope to improve rush attack
AUDIO
- Fantasy Football Champs 1/15: Championship Preview
- Nicks 1/15: 'They have physical cornerbacks'
- Patriots Playbook 1/15: Prediction Thursday
- PFW in Progress 1/15: Colts final thoughts
- Bob Socci Show 1/14: AFC Championship Preview
- Patriots Playbook 1/13: Nitpick Tuesday
- PFW in Progress 1/13: Patriots vs. Ravens Review
- Belichick 1/13: 'It's a one game season'
- Wilfork on WEEI 1/12: 'One play at a time'
- Belichick on WEEI 1/12: 'Practice every scenario'
- Jones on WEEI 1/12: 'Colts have big play makers'
- Patricia 1/12: 'Colts will be a huge challenge'
- McDaniels 1/12: 'Colts are a physical group'
- Belichick 1/12: 'Colts have improved in all areas'
- Edelman on WEEI 1/12: 'They played a killer game'
- Brady on WEEI 1/12: We've worked hard to get here
PHOTOS