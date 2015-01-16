In case you missed it: It is a one game season now

Belichick kept us waiting Friday morning, but like always, had some very insightful things to say. Most importantly, he is ready for the game noting that 'It is a one game season'. Locker room action was the last time we would get to hear from the Patriots and we got a few good interviews with Brandon LaFell, Duron Harmon, Akeem Ayers and Michael 'Hooman'awanui. You can find those interviews and their entirety here .

Alright everyone, the moment you have all been anxiously waiting for. The Patriots will face Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday evening here at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship, and a trip to the Super Bowl. Interesting fact, the Patriots have outscored the Colts by 26 points per game in their last 3 meetings. Sounds very promising. Last time they met, it was the Jonas Gray show where he ran for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, that was pretty much the last big game we saw from him this season. Maybe Belichick has been resting him for round two. Kick off is slated for 6:40pm EST and can be viewed on CBS. Look at our full coverage breakdown here. Let's go Patriots, do your job.