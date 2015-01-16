Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

In case you missed it: It is a one game season now

In case you missed it, we recap all our coverage from this week as the Patriots prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game on January 18, 2015.

Jan 16, 2015 at 01:00 AM
Nathan Pinciak

Wow. Where to start to summarize all of this week's action. For starters, of course you are going to get some drama from the Baltimore Ravens after their loss on Saturday. Much of the chatter was about the Patriots 'cheating' against the Ravens late in the game. Well, this 'cheating' was infact not cheating at all and was very legal. Not convinced? Dean Blandino, the VP of Officiating, breaks down that very legal play here. Well, what does Belichick or Brady say about this ineligible receiver debacle? Quite simply, 'Maybe those guys gotta study the rule book and figure it out'. Such a great response.

AFC Championship Week

With that in mind, ex-Raven Ray Lewis also had some colorful things to say about the incident as well as Brady's rise to the top in the NFL. He claims that the 'only reason' we know of Tom Brady is because of the 'tuck rule' back in 2001. Interesting theory there Ray, I would have to disagree. Mo Lewis of the Jets, who knocked Drew Bledsoe out of the game back in 2001 might have paved the way for Brady's fantastic career. But that is just my opinion.

Enough Raven's talk, on to Indy. Wednesday opened up media availablity and we heard from Bill Belichick who discussed that it was a 'Great honor to be in this game'. Following Belichick, we heard from Tom Brady who looks forward to the challenge on Sunday stating that 'It is always a chess match' when playing against Indianapolis. Vince Wilfork, Matthew Slater, and Dan Connolly also took the podium later in the day. In the locker room on Wednesday we heard from Danny Amendola, Rob Ninkovich, as well as Rob 'Roberto' Gronkowski.

What everyone was most anxious for was practice later Wednesday afternoon. Topic of interest: Bryan Stork and his knee injury. We all hoped to see him at practice not knowing just how severe his injury really is. Unfortunately he would not appear, and was also absent for Thursday's practice.

Thursday on the podium, we listened to Tom Brady for the last time before Sunday's matchup. Nate Solder, Julian Edelman, and Chandler Jones wrapped up the press conferences on Thursday. Some notable quotes included Solder's 'The Colt's are a much better team now' and Chandler Jones noted that 'We have a job to do'. Yes, they do indeed.

Belichick kept us waiting Friday morning, but like always, had some very insightful things to say. Most importantly, he is ready for the game noting that 'It is a one game season'. Locker room action was the last time we would get to hear from the Patriots and we got a few good interviews with Brandon LaFell, Duron Harmon, Akeem Ayers and Michael 'Hooman'awanui. You can find those interviews and their entirety here.

Game Preview

Alright everyone, the moment you have all been anxiously waiting for. The Patriots will face Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday evening here at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship, and a trip to the Super Bowl. Interesting fact, the Patriots have outscored the Colts by 26 points per game in their last 3 meetings. Sounds very promising. Last time they met, it was the Jonas Gray show where he ran for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, that was pretty much the last big game we saw from him this season. Maybe Belichick has been resting him for round two. Kick off is slated for 6:40pm EST and can be viewed on CBS. Look at our full coverage breakdown here. Let's go Patriots, do your job.

Below is a full breakdown of our coverage from this week:

ARTICLES & BLOGS

