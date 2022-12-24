Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

If we had to venture an educated guess, another two-high safety plan where New England keeps seven or eight defenders in coverage by using simulated pressures would be the blueprint.

Moving over to the offense, quarterback Mac Jones will have his full complement of healthy pass-catchers outside of Parker. At the same time, the Pats will roll with rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris behind breakout star Rhamondre Stevenson with Damien Harris inactive.

After elevating him from the practice squad on Friday, WR/TE Scotty Washington (6-5, 225 pounds) is active for the Patriots. The team lists Washington as a wide receiver, but if he plays on offense, it might be in a pseudo-tight end role similar to former Pats wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Ultimately, the Patriots will need to throw the ball to win against the Bengals high-powered offense. Still, with the temperatures in the teens in Foxboro, both teams might have to lean on the running game, where Washington could have a role on early downs as a run blocker.

Lastly, New England's other practice squad elevation kicker Tristian Vizcaino is active. Vizcaino will likely serve as a kickoff specialist to take those responsibilities off place kicker Nick Folk's shoulder. The Pats will also have backup long-snapper Tucker Addington snapping on punts, and field goals in this one since veteran LS Joe Cardona (ankle) is now on injured reserve.

The Patriots playoff hopes sit at 18% with their 7-7 record, according to Football Outsiders. Another loss would essentially eliminate them from playoff contention, even if they wouldn't mathematically be eliminated from the postseason at 7-8. In other words, this is a big one.