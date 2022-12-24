Official website of the New England Patriots

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders Takeaways and Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Patriots All Access: Bengals Preview

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona for Saturday's Game vs. Bengals

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

How will the Patriots secondary match up against the Bengals receivers?

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:44 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

wk16-InactiveAnalysis

Gillette Stadium – the Patriots are heading into a must-win scenario against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.

With the team ruling out wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) earlier this week, it's mostly positive news for New England's game-day inactives as wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Tyquan Thornton (knee) are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. However, the Pats will play another week without RB Damian Harris (thigh) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones (knee).

The game-day inactives for the Patriots are as follows: CB Jack Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Damien Harris (thigh), WR Raleigh Webb, DT Sam Roberts, and DB Joshuah Bledsoe.

Starting in the defensive secondary, the Patriots will be short-handed once again against a potent Bengals passing attack that features arguably the best trio of receivers in football. Although second-year corner Shaun Wade is active, Mills (6-1) and Jack Jones (5-11) are New England's two biggest corners who are regular contributors on a weekly basis.

Even physical corners with enough size struggle in man coverage against Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. The two biggest names in Cincy's three-headed monster are excellent at turning contested targets into receptions at the catch point. As we wrote in Scouting the Bengals this week, Saturday's matchup could be another zone-heavy game plan for Bill Belichick's defense, where they can attempt to avoid leaving their smaller corners on islands.

The Pats corners played sides in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders since primary boundary corners Jonathan Jones (5-9) and rookie Marcus Jones (5-8) have similar skill sets. With both CBs winning with quickness and instincts, there wasn't much reason to match them up from a playing style standpoint with Las Vegas's receivers. One would expect the same formula this week, as the Pats starting corners will again be at a size disadvantage.

New England could also aid the backend with a productive pass rush, which should come after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and a Cincinnati offensive line that is still a work in progress. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by how the game ended, but the Patriots defensive front got a boost from second-year DT Christian Barmore's return last week, and the simulated pressures they ran throughout the game affected Raiders QB Derek Carr in a positive way for the defense.

Related Links

If we had to venture an educated guess, another two-high safety plan where New England keeps seven or eight defenders in coverage by using simulated pressures would be the blueprint.

Moving over to the offense, quarterback Mac Jones will have his full complement of healthy pass-catchers outside of Parker. At the same time, the Pats will roll with rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris behind breakout star Rhamondre Stevenson with Damien Harris inactive.

After elevating him from the practice squad on Friday, WR/TE Scotty Washington (6-5, 225 pounds) is active for the Patriots. The team lists Washington as a wide receiver, but if he plays on offense, it might be in a pseudo-tight end role similar to former Pats wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Ultimately, the Patriots will need to throw the ball to win against the Bengals high-powered offense. Still, with the temperatures in the teens in Foxboro, both teams might have to lean on the running game, where Washington could have a role on early downs as a run blocker.

Lastly, New England's other practice squad elevation kicker Tristian Vizcaino is active. Vizcaino will likely serve as a kickoff specialist to take those responsibilities off place kicker Nick Folk's shoulder. The Pats will also have backup long-snapper Tucker Addington snapping on punts, and field goals in this one since veteran LS Joe Cardona (ankle) is now on injured reserve.

The Patriots playoff hopes sit at 18% with their 7-7 record, according to Football Outsiders. Another loss would essentially eliminate them from playoff contention, even if they wouldn't mathematically be eliminated from the postseason at 7-8. In other words, this is a big one.

New England hosts the Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

The Patriots are healthier at tackle against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense.

news

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots will play the Bills with some changes along the offensive line.

news

Inactive Analysis: Three Key Contributors Return to Patriots Offense vs. Jets on Sunday

Reinforcements are coming for the Patriots offense against their division rivals.

news

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How will the Pats manage without Andrews, Barmore, and Dugger?

news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger, Hightower, Barmore to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in the Wild Card playoff game against the Bills.

news

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills.

news

Inactive Analysis: Agholor returns for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 18 against the Dolphins.

news

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 18 game with the Miami Dolphins.

news

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 17 against the Jaguars.

news

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 17 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Inactive Analysis: Harris set to return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on a 69-yard pick-six touchdown.

Devin McCourty snags red-zone INT vs. Joe Burrow

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty snags red-zone interception vs. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Kendrick Bourne slips past would-be tackler on 29-yard catch and run

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne slips past a would-be tackler on a 29-yard catch and run.

Josh Uche registers sack No. 11.5 for himself on 2022 season

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche registers sack No. 11.5 for himself on the 2022 season.

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can't escape linebacker Matt Judon's clutches for New England Patriots' sack.

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

New England Patriots stonewall Cincinnati Bengals' two-point conversion run in the first quarter.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising