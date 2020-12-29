Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Official website of the New England Patriots

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Dec 28, 2020 at 07:01 PM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After leaving the Dolphins game prematurely last weekend with a shoulder problem, LB and co-captain Ja'Whaun Bentley was limited all this past week in practices and will be held out of tonight's game versus Buffalo.

Another defensive co-captain, Lawrence Guy, is also dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited his practice activity and he, too, will sit out tonight contest. In addition, the defense will be without contributing pass rusher Shilique Calhoun, who's been limited by a knee injury.

As a result of this sudden depth shortage on defense, the Patriots promoted a pair of practice squad defenders for tonight's game: rookie LB Cassh Maluia and defensive lineman Nick Thurman. The latter saw a bit of action in half a dozen games at the beginning of the season. Ditto for Maluia, who's been on the practice squad the past month or so.

On the other side of the ball, RB Damien Harris, who didn't even travel to Miami for last week's game, is a scratch from the lineup again tonight due to a lingering ankle issue. In his stead, Sony Michel will likely see a bulk of the carries versus Buffalo.

With the last-minute signing of 27-year-old journeyman center Marcus Martin, it appeared that starting center and co-captain David Andrews, who injured a calf muscle last weekend in Miami and had to leave the game early, might not be available for this game. However, Martin is among the Patriots who've been deactivated, meaning Andrews, originally listed as Questionable, will give it a go. If he can't finish, veteran James Ferentz would likely take over, as he did in Miami a week ago.

As has been the case since October, third-string QB Brian Hoyer is inactive as well. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are the two passers dressing tonight.

From the other sideline, the Bills are deactivating four players tonight, including a pair of backup quarterbacks, but no one of significance to the depth chart. Buffalo should be at full strength for this game.

