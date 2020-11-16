Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the third consecutive game, New England's secondary will have to do without its top cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. This past week, Gilmore continued to struggle with a knee injury that limited his practice time.

This will also mark the second straight contest that linebacker and co-captain Ja'Whaun Bentley will miss due to a groin issue.

However, defensive lineman and co-captain Lawrence Guy is back in action after missing last week's game in New York with multiple injuries. That's great news for a Patriots front that has been vulnerable against the run – which happens to be Baltimore's strength on offense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will once again take just three running backs into the game with Baltimore tonight, as they did a week ago. Rookie J.J. Taylor has been deactivated (he dealt with an unspecified illness during the past week of practice) and veteran Sony Michel remains on Injured Reserve. So, Rex Burkhead, James White, and Damien Harris will be the team's only ball carriers. Not much of a surprise, though, as this trio has done the bulk of the rushing for New England this season. Harris will need to be monitored, though, as he left last week's game prematurely with a chest injury and is also dealing with an ankle problem.

Also of note, the Patriots will face the Ravens tonight with just one tight end, Ryan Izzo, as newcomer Jordan Thomas is inactive. Izzo is still not full healthy, either, as a hamstring injury has limited his practice time of late.

Good news for the offense, as wide receiver N'Keal Harry is back on the field tonight, after missing the past two weeks with a concussion. Newly acquired pass catcher Isaiah Ford (jersey number 84) will make his Patriots debut tonight, though. It'll be interesting to see what he can bring to the offense.

On the Ravens' side, Baltimore will be impacted most on defense, where starting defensive end Calais Campbell is not playing after not having practiced all week because of a calf injury. Cornerback Jimmy Smith, originally listed as Doubtful with an ankle issue, is also sitting this one out, as is starting linebacker L.J. Fort. A finger injury limited his practice time all week.