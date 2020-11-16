Official website of the New England Patriots

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Belestrator: Preparing for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Nov 15, 2020 at 07:10 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the third consecutive game, New England's secondary will have to do without its top cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. This past week, Gilmore continued to struggle with a knee injury that limited his practice time.

This will also mark the second straight contest that linebacker and co-captain Ja'Whaun Bentley will miss due to a groin issue.

However, defensive lineman and co-captain Lawrence Guy is back in action after missing last week's game in New York with multiple injuries. That's great news for a Patriots front that has been vulnerable against the run – which happens to be Baltimore's strength on offense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will once again take just three running backs into the game with Baltimore tonight, as they did a week ago. Rookie J.J. Taylor has been deactivated (he dealt with an unspecified illness during the past week of practice) and veteran Sony Michel remains on Injured Reserve. So, Rex Burkhead, James White, and Damien Harris will be the team's only ball carriers. Not much of a surprise, though, as this trio has done the bulk of the rushing for New England this season. Harris will need to be monitored, though, as he left last week's game prematurely with a chest injury and is also dealing with an ankle problem.

Also of note, the Patriots will face the Ravens tonight with just one tight end, Ryan Izzo, as newcomer Jordan Thomas is inactive. Izzo is still not full healthy, either, as a hamstring injury has limited his practice time of late.

Good news for the offense, as wide receiver N'Keal Harry is back on the field tonight, after missing the past two weeks with a concussion. Newly acquired pass catcher Isaiah Ford (jersey number 84) will make his Patriots debut tonight, though. It'll be interesting to see what he can bring to the offense. 

On the Ravens' side, Baltimore will be impacted most on defense, where starting defensive end Calais Campbell is not playing after not having practiced all week because of a calf injury. Cornerback Jimmy Smith, originally listed as Doubtful with an ankle issue, is also sitting this one out, as is starting linebacker L.J. Fort. A finger injury limited his practice time all week.

Offensively, running back Mark Ingram (ankle) is going to suit up despite not having practiced the last two days of the week.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 9.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Three key Patriots defenders won't play Monday night against the Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 8.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

The cornerback's practice-week knee injury forced the team to declare him out for this Sunday's Bills game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Good news for OL, bad news for rookies

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 7.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Newton back, O-Line the center of attention once again

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 6.
news

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 4.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Running back Sony Michel and QB Cam Newton will miss their first games of the 2020 season.
news

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 3.
news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 2.
news

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 1.

Latest News

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/13

Unfiltered Notebook 11/13: Slater, Pats hungry for 'complete' game

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/11: Ravens will be Patriots toughest test yet

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/11

NFL Announces Nominees for Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

Advertising