Inactive Analysis: Mason back, Harry held out versus Ravens

BALTIMORE – The Patriots added N'Keal Harry to their 53-man roster Saturday, but the rookie wide receiver won't be making his NFL debut just yet.
On injured reserve up to this point, Harry was able to return to practice a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, though, New England is taking a cautious approach with its first-round draft choice, as he won't suit up for tonight's game in Baltimore.
Fellow rookie WR Gunner Olszewski is also among the inactive Patriots tonight. He's been dealing with ankle and hamstring problems for a few weeks now, but has heretofore managed to play. Olszewski's absence means someone else will have to return punts for New England, since that has been the rookie's primary role thus far. While Patrick Chung and Mohamed Sanu might be potential candidates, Julian Edelman and rookie Jakobi Meyers are likely under consideration as well.
Some good news for the offensive line, meanwhile, with the return of right guard Shaq Mason, who did not play last week against Cleveland due to an ankle injury. He'll be in the lineup tonight against the Ravens.
Elsewhere on O, we already knew that TE Matt LaCosse wouldn't be dressing for this game, as the team ruled him out on Saturday before leaving for Baltimore. LaCosse has been limited in practices the past few weeks with his lingering knee problem. On a positive note, however, second-year man Ryan Izzo is sufficiently recovered from a concussion that has kept him inactive the past two game days. He'll join Benjamin Watson as the two tight ends on New England's active roster for tonight's game.
The remaining deactivated Patriots are little surprise, and all are healthy scratches (not listed on the injury report): newly re-signed QB Cody Kessler, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, rookie CB Joejuan Williams, and rookie RB Damien Harris.
On the opposite sideline, Baltimore had three starters listed as questionable to play tonight, including safety Earl Thomas (knee), but all of them will suit up. The Ravens won't be missing anyone significant on offense or defense.