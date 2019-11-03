Inactive Analysis: Mason back, Harry held out versus Ravens

Elsewhere on O, we already knew that TE Matt LaCosse wouldn't be dressing for this game, as the team ruled him out on Saturday before leaving for Baltimore. LaCosse has been limited in practices the past few weeks with his lingering knee problem. On a positive note, however, second-year man Ryan Izzo is sufficiently recovered from a concussion that has kept him inactive the past two game days. He'll join Benjamin Watson as the two tight ends on New England's active roster for tonight's game.