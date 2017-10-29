Inactives: Chargers vs. Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers announce the following inactives for their Week 8 matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Oct 29, 2017 at 04:39 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Eric Rowe, DB

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Cameron Fleming, OL

Cole Croston, OL

Malcom Brown, DL

Geneo Grissom, DL

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS INACTIVES

Cardale Jones, QB

Geremy Davis, WR

Andre Williams, RB

Tyler Marz, T

Joe Barksdale, T

Sean Culkin, TE

Jerry Attaochu, DE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

