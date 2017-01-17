Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 04 - 11:59 PM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Texans

Jan 17, 2017 at 02:23 AM
New England Patriots

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 34-16 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.

20170114_infographic_texans.jpg

View Full Infographic

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
news

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Enhanced schedule includes additional interconference matchup, three preseason games.  All 32 teams to play internationally at least once in eight-year period beginning in 2022.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White and FB Jakob Johnson

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. In addition, the Patriots announced today that they have signed exclusive rights free agent FB Jakob Johnson.
news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds 

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release Three Players

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed K Nick Folk as an unrestricted free agent and DL Davon Godchaux as an unrestricted free agent from Miami.  In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Cassh Maluia, LB Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.
news

Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C David Andrews as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
news

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Jonnu Smith (pronounced – JAH-new) as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans.
news

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 10 veteran free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
news

Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Montravius Adams as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay and LB Raekwon McMillan as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas. 
news

NFL to Provide Fans Greater Access to NFL Games

NFL expands digital distribution while continuing to be the only sport committed to showing all games on over-the-air television.

Latest News

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

PSA on Vaccine Education

New England Patriots partner with Boston Medical and Mass General Brigham to discuss vaccine education.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising