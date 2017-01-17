Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Texans

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 34-16 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.
Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona
Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards
New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team
Enhanced schedule includes additional interconference matchup, three preseason games. All 32 teams to play internationally at least once in eight-year period beginning in 2022.
Patriots Re-Sign RB James White and FB Jakob Johnson
The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. In addition, the Patriots announced today that they have signed exclusive rights free agent FB Jakob Johnson.
Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds
The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release Three Players
The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed K Nick Folk as an unrestricted free agent and DL Davon Godchaux as an unrestricted free agent from Miami. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Cassh Maluia, LB Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.
Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews
The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C David Andrews as an unrestricted free agent.
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots.
NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland
2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith
The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Jonnu Smith (pronounced – JAH-new) as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 10 veteran free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Montravius Adams as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay and LB Raekwon McMillan as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas.
Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.