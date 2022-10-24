Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

The color of the AF1s are Patriot blue, just like the current navy home uniforms. The topline separating that fabric from the white sole is red, reminiscent of the bold striping on the jersey shoulder and down the side of the pants.

Featured on the heel of the shoe is flying Elvis, the primary mark of the Patriots, and the team's trademark slogan, "We Are All Patriots," is woven on the tongue. The shoes come with red, white, and blue laces so fans can change the look in the same way the players swap out home and away uniforms.

Nike drew many cues from the home jerseys, tying in themes of the camaraderie that fandom and philanthropy bring along. Of course, no New England sneaker would be complete without subtle references to the team's six Super Bowl championships.