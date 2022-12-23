Introducing the Patriots Newest Three-Phase Weapon, Marcus Jones

Since Pro Football Reference began tracking snap counts in 2012, Jones is the only rookie and just the fifth player overall to play at least 240 defensive snaps, 140 special teams plays, and 13 offensive snaps in a season. Once he took over as the primary kick and punt returner in Week 4, the Pats rookie ranks second in yards per punt return (13.6) and fourth in yards per kickoff return (24.9). Plus, he became the first player this season to return a punt for a touchdown in his near-walk-off score to beat the Jets in Week 11.

Along with making an immediate impact as a returner, Jones scored the Patriots longest offensive touchdown of the season when he took a screen pass 48 yards to the house against the Bills in Week 13, showing off bursty open-field acceleration New England desperately needed.

Then, the final piece of his all-around skill set is playing outside cornerback against Raiders All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and others over the last few weeks. Jones is allowing a completion rate of just 50 percent into his coverage, with a 72.2 passer rating, one pass breakup, and an interception against the Cardinals last Monday night in Arizona.

For a Patriots team whose season is on the ropes following a crushing loss in Las Vegas, the 85th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft is a clear bright spot for the team. Now that he is a proven game-breaker at the pro level, the only question for the Patriots newest rising star is how much of a workload he can handle and how often they can get him the ball.

"As long as my body is good, which it is, then I'm good," the breakout rookie told Patriots.com. "Studying whatever I need to and just going over things. I know, I know it. But I'll still go over it to make sure. The redundancy over time helps out. Just coming in to help the team in any way I can. No matter what position or where I'm on the field, helping this organization get Ws."

"I'm sure there's a limit here. I don't think he's been overtaxed in any of those areas. We dealt with this before with other players that have really been more offensive players, like Troy Brown and [Julian] Edelman, who have also played defense. Of course, both those players returned kicks and were involved in the kicking game as well, so we've had some experience with this type of player, this type of thing before, but each case is a little bit different," head coach Bill Belichick added.

Jones's second-half breakout is not surprising to his teammates. In the spring and summer, he was already leading the first-year Patriots, while the Pats veterans also sensed that big things were ahead for the third-round pick.

"He helped me learn the defense because he's a really smart dude. In the summertime, watch film together, go back to the hotel, just watch like an hour of film together, just help each other with the playbook," fellow rookie special-teams standout Brandon Schooler said.

As for ten-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater, the longtime team captain saw Jones's return ability was electric almost instantly.

"I remember watching him run and accelerate through a hole in training camp. I was like, well, that's a little bit different. You could see the potential there," Slater said. "He and I've had so many great conversations about the return game and what he sees back there and what he's thinking, and I think he's wise beyond his years in terms of how he sees the game."

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has also enjoyed throwing the football to the rookie he described as a "Swiss Army knife" on New England's roster.

"He's a smart football player. He does a great job on defense. We obviously see that, and clearly on special teams. He's an all-around swiss-army knife type player. Working with him, he's done a good job and lines up in the right spot. He knows what to do, and he cares, and that's the biggest thing."

Although he's making highlights on offense and special teams, Jones made it clear that he sees himself as a defensive back.

"I'm a defensive back, for sure. I'm still a DB, but however I can help the team, I'm down for it."

The University of Houston product was near the top of the 2022 class in terms of pure coverage ability. However, Jones measured in at 5-foot-8 at the scouting combine, ranking in the first percentile among the shortest defensive backs since the league began making the data public. Still, the Cougars coaching staff would have him shadow the opponent's top receiver regardless of the height mismatch because Jones was just that good.

So far, in the NFL, Jones has stepped into a boundary corner role with injuries piling up for the Pats secondary. Ideally, he'll play in the slot long-term, but he's holding his own on the outside.

"Just controlling the controllables. I can't control my height but what I can control is my eyes, acceleration, deceleration, and things like that. Just making sure I know what to do and how to do it, getting out of my breaks. Just controlling what I can control," Jones told me.