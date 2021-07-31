J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

J.C. Jackson has been the latest undrafted rookie to emerge and become a major contributor to the Patriots and after finishing with the second-most interceptions in the NFL (9), Jackson is looking to continue the consistent improvement he's made since arriving in 2018 out of Maryland.

"Life is pretty good man, back in training camp, back with the team," said Jackson after Saturday's training camp session. "It feels good to be back, I got to get back in my mode."

Tagged with a second-round restricted free agent tender, Jackson could be eyeing unrestricted free agency next offseason, but he remains focused on replicating the same grind that has led him to become one of the biggest ballhawks in the NFL.

"I feel like I've gotten much better but I'm still trying to improve every day," said Jackson.

With Stephon Gilmore sidelined on the PUP list, Jackson could be poised to take on an even bigger role in 2021, but Gilmore's impact on Jackson has been significant.

"Steph's like my big brother man," said Jackson. "I look up to Steph, he's a good leader, he carries himself as a leader. Watching somebody in their prime, somebody who won Defensive Player of the Year who is one of the top corners in the league, being able to be on the same team as him, it's a blessing."

Despite a potential opportunity to take over more of the number one cornerback role until Gilmore is healthy and happy with his contract, not much has changed in his approach, while his goals remain entirely team goals.