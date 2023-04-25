Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Apr 25 - 02:00 PM | Wed Apr 26 - 11:55 AM

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

NFL Notes: Patriots would do well to hold their cards

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

Lazar's Final Patriots Mock Draft: the Pats Make a Surprising Trade for a Top Defensive Prospect

Top Late-Round Sleepers for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Breaking down Patriots mock draft trends

Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

Patriots Offense Has a 'Clean Slate' Under New Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

Matt Groh Pre-Draft Press Conference 4/18: "We're trying to follow the model of finding good football players"

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Offensive Line

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai will head home to California to celebrate brothers Justus and Jonah, who have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2023 at 01:27 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Photo via Instagram / @JTavai4

Jahlani Tavai comes from a big family of football players, to say the least.

This weekend, two of his younger brothers will hope to expand on that legacy by being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I have two younger brothers entering the draft this year," Jahlani said at a Patriots Foundation community event on Monday evening.

"My brothers Jonah and Justus – they both play at San Diego State University and both play defensive line."

Both Jonah and Justus have had great role models to look up to all their life.

Of the six Tavai boys, five of them have now played Division I football, with the sixth still in high school.

The eldest sibling, Jordan, was a defensive lineman at Kansas. Jahlani and older brother J.R. made it to the NFL (J.R. enjoyed a season-long stint with the Tennesse Titans in 2015), and both their father and mother played football, too -- with the matriarch playing professionally for the Women's Football Alliance.

Now, the two San Diego State products will look to reach that next level.

With the Aztecs in 2022, Justus notched 38 total tackles, 17 solo and five for a loss, to go along with 3.5 sacks and one interception. Younger brother Jonah, meanwhile, recorded 59 total tackles, 21 solo, and 10.5 sacks. Jonah is projected to be selected somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Until then, the Tavai family will be waiting patiently, with Jahlani hoping to play in the NFL at the same time as at least one of his siblings.

"It would be cool to be able to suit up either against each other or with each other," said Jahlani.

"I'm just excited for them. This week I'm going to head back (to California) to celebrate them."

Related Content

news

Patriots help Fisher House furnish homes for military families receiving local medical care with Bob's Discount Furniture

Joe Cardona and Matt Sokol tagged along with Josh Kraft and the New England Patriots Foundation for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the apartments.

news

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" in Miami this weekend with a handful of other NFL stars.

news

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.

news

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

The New England Patriots quarterback and Sophie Scott returned to the Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, just over one year after making a $100k donation to the organization last March.

news

Mac Jones celebrates Autism Empowerment Month with League School of Greater Boston

The quarterback and girlfriend Sophie Scott joined the New England Patriots Foundation on Wednesday to visit children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

news

Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music)

The Patriots All-Pro Punt Returner dropped his newest single "Make It Right" on Friday.

news

Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

Andrea Courtemanche's dream to own a dance studio has evolved since her childhood, but it's all come to fruition with Vivant – the fitness, dance and wellness studio she's launching in Rhode Island on April 1.

news

Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music

Gillette Stadium is set to host a historic concert season, with a newly announced Springsteen and The E Street Band show making for a venue-record of 10 concerts.

news

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

The nonprofit announced the gift for student athletes and sports programs in need on Wednesday.

news

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

In honor of Dugger turning 27 on Wednesday, catch up with New England's rising star.

news

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

The classy gesture can be found in communities throughout Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Notes: Patriots would do well to hold their cards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

Lazar's Final Patriots Mock Draft: the Pats Make a Surprising Trade for a Top Defensive Prospect

Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

How Kyle Dugger Makes His Gameday Smoothie With Help From Local Dairy Cows

Kyle Dugger will do whatever it takes to make his gameday smoothie. With help from local dairy cows, milk is tested pasteurized, and ready to purchase in less than 48-hours, making it perfect for gameday or any day.

Jeremiah, Judon have different takes on who Patriots should draft at No. 14 overall

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon have different takes on who the Patriots should draft at No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robert Kraft was joined by Meek Mill for the March of the Living

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill were in Poland to honor victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The annual March of the Living is a 3-kilometer walk that covers the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

Press Pass: Preparing for a new season

Patriots Jerod Mayo, Bill O'Brien, Troy Brown and more address the media on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023.

Steve Belichick Press Conference 4/18: "You always look to improve in certain areas"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Bill O'Brien Press Conference 4/18: "Everybody is starting with a clean slate"

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O"Brien addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising