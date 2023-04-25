Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

Jahlani Tavai comes from a big family of football players, to say the least.
This weekend, two of his younger brothers will hope to expand on that legacy by being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"I have two younger brothers entering the draft this year," Jahlani said at a Patriots Foundation community event on Monday evening.
"My brothers Jonah and Justus – they both play at San Diego State University and both play defensive line."
Both Jonah and Justus have had great role models to look up to all their life.
Of the six Tavai boys, five of them have now played Division I football, with the sixth still in high school.
The eldest sibling, Jordan, was a defensive lineman at Kansas. Jahlani and older brother J.R. made it to the NFL (J.R. enjoyed a season-long stint with the Tennesse Titans in 2015), and both their father and mother played football, too -- with the matriarch playing professionally for the Women's Football Alliance.
Now, the two San Diego State products will look to reach that next level.
With the Aztecs in 2022, Justus notched 38 total tackles, 17 solo and five for a loss, to go along with 3.5 sacks and one interception. Younger brother Jonah, meanwhile, recorded 59 total tackles, 21 solo, and 10.5 sacks. Jonah is projected to be selected somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds.
Until then, the Tavai family will be waiting patiently, with Jahlani hoping to play in the NFL at the same time as at least one of his siblings.
"It would be cool to be able to suit up either against each other or with each other," said Jahlani.
"I'm just excited for them. This week I'm going to head back (to California) to celebrate them."