James White leaves a lasting legacy

Some running backs have blazing speed and others have the size to move the pile. Some have soft hands and the ability to pick up the blitz while others possess uncanny vision to make tacklers miss. In truth, White didn't have all of those skills, but his combination of many of them made him one of the most productive backs in Patriots history.

The man known as Sweet Feet officially retired from the Patriots after a terrific eight-year career. He leaves behind not a Hall of Fame resume but a more than respectable one filled with significant achievements worth remembering.