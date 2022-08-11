Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement today following an eight-year career as a member of the Patriots. 

Aug 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Photo by David Silverman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement today following an eight-year career as a member of the Patriots. White is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots.

"James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He's a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years. Our fans will remain eternally grateful for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI when he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. As great of a player as James has been for us, he's an even better person. He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone's respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor. James became a part of the Patriots' family while in New England and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family as they embark on a new adventure. As a three-time Super Bowl Champion, we look forward to celebrating his career contributions for years to come."

White, 30, originally joined the team as a fourth-round draft pick (130th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder played in 95 regular season games with 13 starts and had 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he played in 12 postseason contests with three starts and had 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns.

"James defines the term consummate professional," said head coach Bill Belichick. "His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached."

Photos: Best of James White

Presenting our favorite photos of famed RB and three-time Super Bowl champion James White over his eight-year NFL career, all of which he spent with the Patriots.

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run during an NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, TX. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run during an NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, TX. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

