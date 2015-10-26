Jets-Patriots Performance Review presented by EA Sports

…DE Rob Ninkovich was off to a hot start, timing his jumps perfectly to knock down a pair of Fitzpatrick passes on this same drive. Ninko would do more of this later in the game. Afterward, he credited the quick passing/low trajectory concept the Jets were using, but he didn't give himself enough credit for the recognition, timing, and athleticism necessary to make those plays and cause incomplete passes. Great job by Ninkovich.

…Also have to credit rookie CB Justin Coleman for breaking up another Fitzpatrick pass at the goal line later in the drive. WR Chris Owusu ran a slant from the right side against Coleman on 2nd-and-goal from the 2. Coleman was playing as tight as possible on the coverage and stuck his hand in front of Owusu at the right moment to tip the ball up in the air. The ball should have been picked off but it careened off Ninko's hands.

…DT Akiem Hicks should have had the second Fitzpatrick sack of the day when he came charging up the middle unmolested after beating his man. Hicks had the QB dead to rights, but Fitzpatrick calmly sidestepped Hicks and dumped the ball off to his fullback for a big gain.

…Fitzpatrick, on that same drive, once again looked to Decker on 3rd down and once again, Butler was the victim. Decker was originally the flanker to the left of the formation, with Butler playing him close to the line of scrimmage. Then Decker motioned to the slot, where he wound up in a stack formation behind Owusu, who was covered by Coleman. This forced Butler to play seven yards off of Decker, and that gave the veteran receiver space to operate out of his release. Owusu slanted to the outside while Decker ran down the seam before cutting outside. Butler never really had a chance on the play.

SECOND QUARTER

…The Jets took their first lead of the game on a Fitzpatrick-to-Jeremy Kerley TD toss early in the second. Kerley and Decker were Fitzpatrick's wideouts to the left, with Decker in the slot. The Patriots were in man coverage. At the snap, Decker and Kerley ran a criss-cross route, with Decker going a few yards deeper to clear out a space for Kerley, who ran a shallow cross. Patrick Chung would have been in position to help out as the safety near that side, but he was tasked with blitzing Fitzpatrick. So, the Jets got the coverage and the look they wanted, the o-line handled the blitz, and Kerley made the catch. He had inside position on Coleman, who tried to make a play by reaching his right arm in, but it was poor technique and Kerley maintained control of the ball and his balance to waltz into the end zone.