Jets' Revis, Patriots' Moss moving war of words back to field

As if the Jets and Patriots needed any extra juice for their game, New York cornerback Darrelle Revis and New England receiver Randy Moss are ready to take their rivalry to the field again.

Sep 16, 2010 at 04:30 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Revis Island is ready for a visit from the "Slouch."

"It ought to be a great one," Jets coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday.

That's because the two stars have taken playful shots at each other during the last several months.

To review: Revis was playing a word-association game on NFL Network in January when he was asked about Terrell Owens.

"Slouch," Revis responded.

Deion Sanders, conducting the interview, then said: "Randy Moss."

Revis responded: "Probably say slouch, too."

Well, Moss playfully fired back during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, saying, "We're coming to the Meadowlands on Sunday, man, so you got 60 minutes of this 'slouch.' I don't really get into the trash talking, but if what he called me was a 'slouch,' then I guess the 'slouch' will be there to see you on Sunday."

Revis was amused when told of Moss' comments.

"He probably said it with a laugh, but it's been in his mind for the whole offseason and he's been working hard for this day to come," Revis said. "I'm expecting him to play his A-plus game. I don't expect anything less when I do play against Randy."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he doesn't pay attention to any of the trash talk.

"We're all called a lot of names by a lot of people," Brady said. "It's hard for me to think that you get so worked up over that. Revis is a good player, but we play a lot of good players, too. The Jets have a lot of good players. We don't prepare for one player. We prepare for the whole defense."

The back-and-forth between Revis and Moss started last season when the New England star was held to four catches for 24 yards in New York's 16-9 victory. Moss refused to give Revis total credit, saying he had help in the coverage, and that ticked off the cornerback.

"When I played him the first game last year, I called him a slouch for a reason," Revis said. "Because that game, I felt like he played like a slouch. That's the simple point. But, I still have respect for him and I know he's one of the best there is."

When reminded that he called Moss a "slouch" a few months later, Revis shrugged.

"If I said it in January or whenever I said it, you guys know I said it," he said. "Like I said, that's how I felt at that particular time."

In their second meeting, Moss had five catches for 34 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown receptions, as New England cruised to a 31-14 victory.

"They tried to come after me in the second game and he was more prepared for me in the second game, too," Revis said. "But they tried to get me on some trick plays."

But, was Moss a slouch in that one, too?

"No," Revis said, smiling, "he wasn't a slouch in the second game."

Revis said neither player talks much trash on the field, but he fully expects Moss to have revenge on his mind when the teams play Sunday.

"I look forward to the matchup," Moss said. "I have a lot of respect for Darrelle Revis. He's a young player who definitely matured faster than most young players do. I'll get the best from him. He'll get the best from me. The only thing I can say is, collectively as a team, hopefully we get the best of the Jets."

Ryan is just glad he'll have Revis, who held out of training camp in a contract dispute, on the field against Moss.

"There's only one corner in the league that would dare to go against Randy Moss one-on-one, and that's Darrelle," Ryan said. "That's the only one that should try to compete."

Notes: Jets LB Calvin Pace will miss the game because of a broken right foot, but he hopes to get out of his walking boot Thursday. He's still unsure when he'll return. ... S Brodney Pool was limited with a sprained ankle. ... Ryan said the Jets chose to bring back WR David Clowney instead of Laveranues Coles to add a speedy vertical threat to the passing game. ... Ryan confirmed the Jets brought LB-DE Adalius Thomas in for a physical, but the team has no immediate plans to sign him.

