Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Red carpet events look quite different from a laptop, but as we all adapt to the virtual nature of the last seven months, so too are Patriots players when it comes to charity events.
Though formal attire is now swapped for sweatpants and t-shirts, the goal to provide financial support to local organizations is still the priority while creating a memorable night for those attending. "Games for Good," a night of games hosted by Joejuan Williams and Chase Winovich on Oct. 19 to raise money for Boston Medical Center, blended both, even as guests joined from the comfort of their own homes.
In the face of a global pandemic, hospitals and their staffs deserve recognition for how they have helped their patients and communities, and Williams and Winovich emphasized this.
"I know this has been a challenging time, this whole year," Williams said. "Just to get this event rolling and getting everything for Boston Medical Center, I appreciate y'all and the work you all put in."
Williams, Winovich, their Patriots teammates and guests faced off in a "Family Feud" style game night to raise money for Boston Medical Center. The name "Family Feud" implies to families going head-to-head in a hilarious battle, but for Patriots players on Monday night, it meant poking fun within their own football family.
"There's only one player on this whole team that has 'win' in their last name," Winovich said. "That's all I'm saying."
Williams and Winovich were joined by Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr., Derek Rivers, Jarrett Stidham, Jermaine Eluemunor, Justin Bethel, Gunner Olszewski, Nick Thurman and more.
While the event was for a great cause, Patriots players took it upon themselves to ensure it was a competitive night -- complete with smack talk and roasting each other in good fun. When Eluemunor was asked which McCourty brother he'd rather have on his team that evening, he didn't hesitate in his response.
"I would have neither of them on my team because I'm beefing with both of them," he said with a laugh. "If I could be on a team without either of them on my team, then I think we're going to win."
That lighthearted energy was a staple of the night, as Patriots players captained teams in three different rooms, gently ribbing each other's alma maters, trivia ability and camera quality. They debated fiercely over answers to survey questions like "Something kids do on a long car trip that annoys parents" or "Something that tastes as good cold as it does hot."
Ultimately, the teams headed up by Jason McCourty, Wise, and Thurman were named champions, but with $200,000 raised, the real winner of the night was Boston Medical Center and those it serves.
"You all will have a special place in my heart, except for J-Mac for beating me and crushing my dreams of a championship," Winovich said.