Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Red carpet events look quite different from a laptop, but as we all adapt to the virtual nature of the last seven months, so too are Patriots players when it comes to charity events.

Though formal attire is now swapped for sweatpants and t-shirts, the goal to provide financial support to local organizations is still the priority while creating a memorable night for those attending. "Games for Good," a night of games hosted by Joejuan Williams and Chase Winovich on Oct. 19 to raise money for Boston Medical Center, blended both, even as guests joined from the comfort of their own homes.

In the face of a global pandemic, hospitals and their staffs deserve recognition for how they have helped their patients and communities, and Williams and Winovich emphasized this.

"I know this has been a challenging time, this whole year," Williams said. "Just to get this event rolling and getting everything for Boston Medical Center, I appreciate y'all and the work you all put in."

Williams, Winovich, their Patriots teammates and guests faced off in a "Family Feud" style game night to raise money for Boston Medical Center. The name "Family Feud" implies to families going head-to-head in a hilarious battle, but for Patriots players on Monday night, it meant poking fun within their own football family.