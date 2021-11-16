Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Matthew Judon, Dont'a Hightower and the rest of the Patriots defense continued their shortened preparation process on Tuesday, taking a short break to meet with the media as they get ready to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

"Just get your legs back under you," said Judon of the key parts to the quick turnaround between games. "Make sure you're mentally prepared. Film study is a huge part of this game because it's kind of hard for the coaches to game plan two games right back to back, so they kind of just use their bread and butter. A lot of stuff that you see on the film will come up this week so you gotta make sure you're prepared."

The defense will once again play a key role if the Patriots are to get their seventh win of the season, facing a talented veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan. In recent weeks they've made significant strides, holding opponents under 300 yards in three of their four wins. One of the key components starting to shine through? Their toughness.

"That's something that we harp on, that's something that we believe in and that's something that we practice," said Hightower of the team's toughness. "Whether it's an identity or people see that when they see us that doesn't really matter. All that stuff is cool but in between the lines if you don't go out and actually do it, if you don't go out and actually execute and be dominant all that stuff just tails off."