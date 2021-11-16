NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

The Dolphins have been a mess for much of the season, dropping games to the Jags and Falcons in the midst of a 1-7 start. But suddenly Miami showed some life after beating lowly Houston by posting a Thursday night upset of the Ravens. Brian Flores used an aggressive, blitx-heavy approach to corral Lamar Jackson and now has his team at 3-7.

Although Flores and the Dolphins still have quite a hill to climb, the next four weeks feature winnable games with two against the Jets and home games with the Giants and Panthers. It's always dangerous to pencil in wins, but if Flores can get his team to 7-7 the last month of the season might have a much different feel in South Florida. …

The Chiefs have suddenly won three in a row and four of five, and Sunday night in Las Vegas they might have found their once-potent offense. After averaging better than 30 points a game over the first six weeks, Kansas City averaged just 12 over the next three. Then Patrick Mahomes exploded for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 romp of the Raiders.

Mahomes used a lot of quick, short throws to Travis Kelce and running back Darrel Williams in the first half before pushing it downfield more often after the break. The Chiefs defense has responded as well. After surrendering 29 or more points each of the first five games, the unit allowed an average of 15.6 over the last five. Don't look now but KC is back atop of the AFC West standings at 6-4. …