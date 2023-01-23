Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

The post-season awards continued to arrive for rookie Marcus Jones and outside linebacker Matthew Judon as both were named to the Pro Football Writers Association's 2022 All-AFC team on Monday, while Jones was also tabbed as the All-NFL punt returner, a notable distinction of achievement after a flashy and impactful rookie season.

The announcement comes on the heels of Jones also being selected as the league's Associated Press First Team All-Pro punt returner as the versatile rookie became the first Patriots rookie to ever earn First Team All-Pro honors. Devin McCourty was named Second Team All-Pro at cornerback after his rookie season in 2010.

Jones had an outstanding season and not just as a punt returner, for which he deservedly earned these post-season accolades. He also scored a touchdown on offense and had a pick-six on defense as his impact was felt in all three phases. Based on his promising first season the Patriots should be busy at the chalkboard this offseason figuring out ways to maximize the Houston product's explosive skillset.