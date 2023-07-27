JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

"I feel amazing. I feel great. This offseason worked really hard to get back to be with the team," Smith-Schuster said after Thursday's practice. "Just being out here with the guys working, putting in the hard work, and putting it all together is super exciting."

Although this is only the media's second day observing Smith-Schuster in a live practice setting, the Pats wideout reassured everyone that he has been working with his new quarterback plenty.

"Yeah, it's been a lot of good work. It's the second day for you guys to see, but we've been putting in a lot of work this offseason," Smith-Schuster told Patriots.com. "The guy [Mac Jones] is super intelligent, and his work ethic is the best. I've seen a lot of guys working, coming into the office early, leaving late, and he's one of those guys. The communication between me and him, he speaks up, he sees what he sees and talks about it, and that's what's great about us."

During his opening press conference of training camp on Wednesday, Jones highlighted Smith-Schuster's playoff experience as something that sticks out about his new teammate. Last season, the new Pats wideout won the Super Bowl as member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm not the young dude anymore on the team. I'm the vet with experience playing in the playoffs and playing in big games. I can help teach these guys what it takes," Smith-Schuster said.

Along with the smooth touchdown catch, Smith-Schuster also beat rookie corner Christian Gonzalez to the pylon on a flat route for another score, operating almost exclusively in the slot for Bill O'Brien. One would expect Smith-Schuster to continue running plenty of in-breaking and quick-hitting routes, with Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh comparing his game to Pats slot receivers from the past.

"We are used to seeing those kinds of players at his position around here, so I don't think with having JuJu in here, it's a new face and a new name, but I don't think that it will be a big deviation from what people around here are accustomed to seeing," Groh said.