Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

"Uche is Uche," said teammate Mack Wilson during his own availability with the media. "What you saw last season was what you see now. Great guy, speed, can do everything. Definitely somebody I look up to even though he may be younger but he can play ball."

Judon's absence from team drills has put a spotlight on Uche and the edge depth behind him, with Anfernee Jennings and Ronnie Perkins seeing the majority of edge snaps when Uche isn't on the field. The pass rush impact provided by Judon and Uche is a key component of the team's defensive plans. The duo combined for 27 sacks in 2022, exactly half of New England's 54 total sacks that were good enough for third-best in the entire NFL.

Still, the defense has spots for improvement, starting with a 21st-overall finish on third down and a 22nd-overall finish inside the red zone. Despite a very good 11th overall in points allowed, the defense had its challenges, especially against some of the better teams in the league and in situations where they couldn't get the last needed stop, like against the Vikings and Raiders.

It was a good year, but still one where Uche learned some valuable lessons despite hitting his pass rush stride.

"Control the controllable," said Uche of what he took away from '22. "It doesn't matter what the scoreboard is, doesn't matter what play just happened before, if you focus on the moment and what you can control in the moment then you'll be all right. Brick by brick, moment by moment and you'll be where you want to be."

Where will Uche be in 2024 is a looming question. The 2020 draft class produced three contributing starters in Uche, Dugger and Michael Onwenu and without a sizable long-term core in place, extensions for these three players would make them part of the fabric of the team for a long time. It's something Uche acknowledged sounded appealing, to remain in New England.

"This is the team that took a chance on me when I know a lot of other teams didn't know what they could possibly do with me or what I was coming out of college," said Uche. "This was the team that developed me into the player I've become, this is the place I called home for the last four years and I'm comfortable. I know the area, I got family out here and I love it out here. I've been able to make myself at home and I would love to be here, but at the end of the day, I understand it's a business and business is business so there are no hard feelings."

2023 is shaping up to be a big one for Uche, as he can continue to expand his role after just scratching 38 percent of the defensive snaps last year. There are still early-down mountains to climb and even bigger strides to take.

No matter where he ends up landing next year, his approach remains unchanged.