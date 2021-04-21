Official website of the New England Patriots

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

Apr 21, 2021 at 02:11 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

julian

Funemployment didn't last long for Julian Edelman.

A little more than a week after retiring from the NFL, Edelman announced he will be joining the cast of Showtime's "Inside the NFL." In addition, he and his media production company, Coast Productions, will be partnering with ViacomCBS to make movies, shows and documentaries.

Throughout his career, Edelman carefully and thoroughly built a reputation with his creative social media posts, YouTube videos and his "100%: Julian Edelman" documentary. It allowed him to connect with fans directly and create a name for himself beyond the football career. So the move into television shouldn't come as a surprise.

The deal with ViacomCBS opens up a wide variety of options – from Nickelodeon to Paramount+. In a video announcing the deal, Edelman picked up where his retirement announcement left off. After being "beamed up," we see a montage of ViacomCBS properties, like "Spongebob," "Survivor," and "Top Gun." Then Edelman lands outside of Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles.

Even though Edelman won't be on the football field next season, there will still be plenty of places for Patriots fans to catch him and his creations.

Related Content

news

Chris Hogan returning to Gillette Stadium field in June as part of Premier Lacrosse League 

Chris Hogan is set to make his return to the Gillette Stadium field on June 4 to 6 as part of Premier Lacrosse League.
news

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

Often described as their toughest teammate, Julian Edelman gets a show of love after announcing his retirement. 
news

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Julian Edelman's built a relationship and connection with Patriots fans that is unlike any other. 
news

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

news

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

A Reddit post speculates this iceberg looks like the Patriots mascot. What do you think? 
news

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

news

Chris Hogan acquired by the Cannons Lacrosse Club off of waivers

news

A new No. 63: Teresa Andruzzi makes high school football debut

Teresa Andruzzi, daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Joe Andruzzi, made her debut as the La Salle Academy junior varsity team's kicker last weekend.
news

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

More on Justin Herron's swift action that prevented a sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz.
news

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Justin Herron and another citizen were honored by the Tempe Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. 
news

Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Isaiah Wynn announced on Monday his WinWithWynn scholarship for high school students. 

