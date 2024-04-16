Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross returned to Gillette Stadium over the weekend, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a group that had a better time than the handful of New England Patriots players in attendance.
Kendrick Bourne, Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Rhamondre Stevenson, Chad Ryland, Antonio Gibson, JaMycal Hasty, Kawaan Baker, Will Bradley-King, and retired Patriot Rob Ninkovich took full advantage of being in town at the same time as the SuperMotocross World Championship series, getting the full VIP experience.
"This was lit," Tyquan Thornton posted on Instagram to caption photos from the event, calling his day at the races a blessing.
"Big shoutout to (The Dirt Bike Depot Racing team) and (Monster Energy Supercross). I used to watch YouTube videos about dirt bikes as a kid."
Racer Bryce Shelly donned a Patriots-inspired helmet for his races, with DBD Racing gifting Thornton, Bourne, and Douglas some customized O'Neal kits of their own.
Patriots players got to be on the track for opening ceremonies, take in the action with headsets, and a full rig tour led to photo ops on the actual bikes.
"Wanted to quickly shout out some new friends of ours from the Patriots for coming and hanging with us all day yesterday!" DBDRacing posted on its official Instagram.
"Was so rad being able to introduce (Kendrick Bourne), (Tyquan Thornton), (DeMario Douglas), (Marcus Jones), (Antonio Gibson), and a few others to our Team and this awesome sport."
If you missed out on Supercross, there's more motorsport action to get in on at Gillette Stadium this weekend.
The Monster Jam Arena Championship Series returns to Foxborough on Saturday, April 20. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.