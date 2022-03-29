Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

PALM BEACH, Fla. – With a warm sun rising over his shoulder, a cool and salty air filling his lungs, and gentle waves from the nearby Atlantic Ocean conspiring to hypnotize him, Robert Kraft couldn't have found himself in a more relaxing environment.

Make no mistake, however. The Patriots owner made clear that he isn't taking it easy this NFL offseason. Not when it comes to helping assemble the 2022 version of the professional football team that he's built over the past quarter century into one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports.

Kraft sat outside early Tuesday morning, just before the start of the Tuesday session of this year's National Football League Annual Meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. Surrounding him, an invited group of reporters and videographers who cover the Patriots on a regular basis.

For the first time in more than two years, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kraft had a face-to-face chat with the assembled media – an opportunity he used to emphasize that, while other clubs in the American Football Conference have been investing massive amounts of dollars and draft picks to acquire high-profile players, the Patriots aren't resting on their six-time Super Bowl Champion laurels.

"After my family, there's nothing more important to me," declared Kraft, "than the New England Patriots and winning football games. I'm a Patriot fan big-time first, and it bothers me that we haven't been able to win a playoff game in the last three years. We had a period of two decades that were unbelievable. We have to find a way to sustain it, keep it going."

The Patriots owner pointed out that the NFL's salary cap has limited his team's ability to spend as freely as it did in 2021, when New England had more breathing room available beneath that cap to acquire recognizable names in free agency. He acknowledged that the most glamorous period of this year's veteran signing period has passed, but also insisted that the process of building a championship-caliber squad doesn't end once the biggest names on the player market find new homes.