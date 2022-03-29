Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

The Patriots owner expressed optimism for his team as he met with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Mar 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots owner Robert Kraft greets reporters in person at the 2022 NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, March 29, 2022.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft greets reporters in person at the 2022 NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, March 29, 2022.

PALM BEACH, Fla. – With a warm sun rising over his shoulder, a cool and salty air filling his lungs, and gentle waves from the nearby Atlantic Ocean conspiring to hypnotize him, Robert Kraft couldn't have found himself in a more relaxing environment.

Make no mistake, however. The Patriots owner made clear that he isn't taking it easy this NFL offseason. Not when it comes to helping assemble the 2022 version of the professional football team that he's built over the past quarter century into one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports.

Kraft sat outside early Tuesday morning, just before the start of the Tuesday session of this year's National Football League Annual Meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. Surrounding him, an invited group of reporters and videographers who cover the Patriots on a regular basis.

For the first time in more than two years, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kraft had a face-to-face chat with the assembled media – an opportunity he used to emphasize that, while other clubs in the American Football Conference have been investing massive amounts of dollars and draft picks to acquire high-profile players, the Patriots aren't resting on their six-time Super Bowl Champion laurels.     

"After my family, there's nothing more important to me," declared Kraft, "than the New England Patriots and winning football games. I'm a Patriot fan big-time first, and it bothers me that we haven't been able to win a playoff game in the last three years. We had a period of two decades that were unbelievable. We have to find a way to sustain it, keep it going."

The Patriots owner pointed out that the NFL's salary cap has limited his team's ability to spend as freely as it did in 2021, when New England had more breathing room available beneath that cap to acquire recognizable names in free agency. He acknowledged that the most glamorous period of this year's veteran signing period has passed, but also insisted that the process of building a championship-caliber squad doesn't end once the biggest names on the player market find new homes.

Pointing to his club's first-ever title year, 2001, Kraft remarked, "We definitely didn't have the best headlines, the best talent, but we had the best team, and they came together. That taught me a lot."

He further maintained that teambuilding in this league begins with successful selections in the NFL Draft – a point he first stated publicly last year around this time. This year's Player Selection Meeting (as the draft is officially termed) takes place a month from now in Las Vegas, and Kraft is eager for his Patriots to sustain the momentum generated from the 2021 draft.

"It's the only way you can build your team long-term and consistently," added Kraft. "Those [big free-agent signings] are good for the headlines, but the headlines aren't the substance of what's happening. We have a lot of young players that are coming into their own. I'm happy we had a great draft last year … and I look forward to, hopefully, having a great draft this year."

In particular, Kraft gushed about quarterback Mac Jones, on the precipice of his second NFL season and first full offseason program with the Patriots, who drafted him 15th overall in the 2021 Draft. Jones went on to start every game for New England as a rookie last season.

Reporters listen intently as Patriots owner Robert Kraft shares his thoughts on New England's 2022 prospects for competing for another championship.
Photo by Erik Scalavino
Reporters listen intently as Patriots owner Robert Kraft shares his thoughts on New England's 2022 prospects for competing for another championship.

"He's such a good person and humble," Kraft continued. "I come in there sometimes on the weekend or early [in the morning] and he's there working out, watching film, just doing things. I wouldn't believe someone of his background would have that commitment, given his past [success in college]. The guys in the locker room really love him. All the guys. I actually believe he has a little more edge than we've seen. But he's been respectful of coming in as a rookie. I'm very high on him. The staff did a great job drafting him. We're lucky to have him for our future."

What the Patriots don't appear to have at the moment are offensive and defensive coordinators on head coach Bill Belichick's coaching staff, to help guide Jones and the other young players on the roster to whom Kraft alluded. The owner, though, placed his trust in Belichick, who's overseen all six of the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning seasons.

"Bill," Kraft observed with a grin, "has a unique way of doing things. It's worked out pretty well up to now. It doesn't sometimes look straight-line to our fans or to myself, but I'm results-oriented. I expect [the Patriots to contend for another title] as soon as this year. We've made the commitment as an organization, we have a lot of talent … there's a chance for them to grow and the team to come together.

"What's gone on in the AFC," Kraft allowed, "it looks like there's a higher number of top quarterbacks, but we really have to worry about our situation. Take care of our business. We have a chance. Because without a good coach and a good quarterback, no matter how good the other players are, I don't think you can win consistently. I believe we have both – an outstanding coach and a good, young prospect at quarterback ... This will be a good year."

Related Content

news

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

New overtime rules are coming to the NFL this season, but not for every game.
news

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

The Patriots appear to have two of their three preseason opponents set as plans for summer joint practices are coming together.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots fans are concerned about the team's free agency approach, while wondering how the returning players might develop and help the team finish stronger than in 2021, while keeping an eye on April's draft.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

NFL focusing on DEI at Annual Meeting 

The league is attempting to follow through on a promise to be more proactive when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion issues.
news

Sense of urgency in AFC following frenzied free agency period 

The Patriots' rivals in the American Football Conference admit there's a race to keep pace in the increasingly competitive conference.
news

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Bill Belichick held his first media availability of the offseason from the owner's meetings, touching on a wide variety of topics.
news

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
news

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
news

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

With NFL Draft season in full swing, a collection of local small school prospects hoped to make an impression at Holy Cross' Pro Day.
news

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

The Patriots re-signed tackle Trent Brown but plenty of questions remain up front.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising