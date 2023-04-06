Kraft surprises Scarnecchia with Hall call

Dante Scarnecchia has been a mainstay in New England for more than thirty years. During that time he's remained a part of the Patriots staff under four owners, six head coaches and helped the team capture five Super Bowl titles. It takes a special man to endure in a business alongside so many different personalities, and that's exactly what he is.

The man affectionately known as Scar by his players will always be synonymous with the Patriots, and now he will be immortalized as an official member of the team's Hall of Fame.

On Thursday as part of the current Hall of Fame committee's annual nomination meeting, Robert Kraft surprised Scarnecchia by announcing the long-time offensive line guru will be inducted into the Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon as a special contributor.

It's certainly an honor that few have earned more than Scarnecchia. During the 1980s under Ron Meyer and Raymond Berry, Scar led the Patriots special teams in Foxborough. After a brief two-year stay in Indianapolis, he returned to the organization under Dick MacPherson, Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and finally Bill Belichick.

It was as part of Belichick's staff that Scarnecchia's expertise with the offensive line really took off. He spent 19 seasons (1999-2014, 2016-19) working with the big guys up front, and his ability to develop young linemen was one of the most underrated aspects of the Patriots success.