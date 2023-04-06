Dante Scarnecchia Named as a Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Scarnecchia spent 36 years in the NFL, including 34 seasons with the Patriots (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19). He joined the Patriots as an assistant on Ron Meyer's staff in 1982. He spent his first six seasons coaching special teams and tight ends before joining the Indianapolis Colts staff as offensive line coach in 1989. He returned to the Patriots after two seasons with the Colts and remained with the team until retiring following the 2013 season. He was rehired as the offensive line coach in 2016 before retiring for the second time after the 2019 season.

Scarnecchia was the longest tenured NFL coach when he retired following the 2019 season. The last NFL coach to garner at least 30 seasons with one team was Dick Hoak, who spent an NFL-record 35 seasons as an assistant with Pittsburgh.

Scarnecchia was on the Patriots coaching staff for 22 of the franchise's 28 playoff seasons and coached in 48 of the 59 playoff games in team history, including 10 of the franchise's NFL leading 11 Super Bowl appearances and five of the Patriots' six Super Bowl championships.

Scarnecchia coached the offensive line for 19 seasons for the Patriots, a position he coached for 32 of his 48 seasons in the coaching profession. He originally joined the Patriots and made his NFL coaching debut in 1982. He coached the Patriots tight ends and specials teams for seven seasons (1982-88) before moving to Indianapolis in 1989. After two seasons (1989-90) as the

Colts offensive line coach, he re-joined the Patriots in 1991. After two seasons as a tight ends and special teams coach on Dick MacPherson's staff, Scarnecchia was appointed special assistant on Bill Parcells' staff from 1993-94, which was re-defined as defensive assistant from 1995-96. He resumed special teams responsibilities on Pete Carroll's staff in 1997 before being named the offensive line coach in 1999. When Bill Belichick was named the Patriots head coach in 2000, he made Scarnecchia his assistant head coach/offensive line coach, positions he held for 14 seasons before retiring after the 2013 season and then served as offensive line coach upon his return in 2016 through the 2019 season.

He began his coaching career in 1970 as the offensive line coach at California Western University. His coaching career led him to Iowa State (1973-74), Southern Methodist (1975-76), Pacific (1977-78), Northern Arizona (1979) and back to Southern Methodist (1980-81) before entering the NFL ranks in 1982.

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies