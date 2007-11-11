Late field goal by Lindell helps Bills edge winless Dolphins

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins nose tackle Keith Traylor sat at his locker stripped to his uniform pants, shaking his head as his enormous shoulders sagged.

That's what 340 pounds of frustration looks like.

"You have to finish a game," Traylor said. "For some reason we can't do it. It'll drive you crazy."

The winless Dolphins controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes and led most of the game Sunday, but Rian Lindell kicked a 34-yard field goal with 46 seconds left, and the Buffalo Bills earned their fourth consecutive victory, 13-10.

The Dolphins (0-9) extended the worst start in franchise history. Five defeats have been by three points, none more wrenching than the latest.

"Who's the guy from Charlie Brown who has the gray cloud following him around?" defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday said. "Pig Pen? We're like Pig Pen."

The Dolphins committed no turnovers, allowed Buffalo to convert only two third downs and benefited from a big day by journeyman Jesse Chatman, who rushed for a career-high 124 yards. Still they lost.

When St. Louis earned its first victory by beating New Orleans, Miami became the NFL's last winless team. "That's what stinks about it," Chatman said, "because we're so much better than this record. It's killing us."

The Bills (5-4) scored 11 points in the final 9:46. They'll take their longest winning streak since 2004 into Sunday's home game against unbeaten New England.

"This win tells a lot about our team," quarterback J.P. Losman said. "Our backs were to the wall, and we made enough plays when we had to."

The Bills' only touchdown came after Miami mounted a long touchdown march to take a 10-2 lead. Buffalo responded with a 66-yard drive capped by Marshawn Lynch's 3-yard run.

He then ran for the 2-point conversion, spinning across the goal after he was hit to make it 10-all.

Miami's Ted Ginn Jr. returned the kickoff 86 yards for an apparent touchdown, but the score was negated by a holding penalty on Greg Camarillo.

"I wish that could have been the play to take us into a victory," said Camarillo, his voice shaking with emotion half an hour after the game. "I thought it was a fair play, but the refs called it, and I'm guilty. I'll take the blame for it."

The Dolphins made two first downs before punting, and Roscoe Parrish returned the kick 40 yards to midfield with 4:37 left. Buffalo converted two third-down situations to move to the 16 and set up Lindell's field goal.

"I don't mind those situations," Lindell said. "You want to make every kick, not just the ones at the end. In our world, they're all big."

The Dolphins reached their 49 before Buffalo's Jabari Greer sealed the win by breaking up a fourth-down pass with 19 seconds left.

"This is an incredible team," Greer said. "The resolve, the excitement we're playing with ... it's fun being part of this team."

Lynch was held to 61 yards rushing and had to be helped off the field with 1:54 left when he sprained his left ankle. Coach Dick Jauron said the Bills were hopeful the injury wasn't serious.

Miami's only touchdown came at the end of an 18-play, 80-yard drive that consumed the final 9:45 of the third period. Coach Cam Cameron gambled by going for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Miami 45, and quarterback Cleo Lemon sneaked 2 yards. The Dolphins then converted four third downs, the last on Lemon's 5-yard run when he couldn't find an open receiver.

"Heck of a game," said Cameron, still seeking his first victory as an NFL head coach. "We did everything except win."

Notes: Miami DE Jason Taylor left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He returned to action only briefly and said he wasn't sure about the severity of the injury. ... Dolphins DE Matt Roth left the game in the second half with a groin injury. ... Buffalo CB Kiwaukee Thomas hurt his groin in the fourth quarter, and the Bills said the injury could be serious. TE Robert Royal suffered a mild concussion. ... The Bills' two-point conversion was their first in six years to the day.