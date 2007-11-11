Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Late field goal by Lindell helps Bills edge winless Dolphins

The winless Dolphins controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes and led most of the game Sunday, but Rian Lindell kicked a 34-yard field goal with 46 seconds left, and the Buffalo Bills earned their fourth consecutive victory, 13-10.

Nov 11, 2007 at 09:00 AM

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins nose tackle Keith Traylor sat at his locker stripped to his uniform pants, shaking his head as his enormous shoulders sagged.

That's what 340 pounds of frustration looks like.

"You have to finish a game," Traylor said. "For some reason we can't do it. It'll drive you crazy."

The winless Dolphins controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes and led most of the game Sunday, but Rian Lindell kicked a 34-yard field goal with 46 seconds left, and the Buffalo Bills earned their fourth consecutive victory, 13-10.

The Dolphins (0-9) extended the worst start in franchise history. Five defeats have been by three points, none more wrenching than the latest.

"Who's the guy from Charlie Brown who has the gray cloud following him around?" defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday said. "Pig Pen? We're like Pig Pen."

The Dolphins committed no turnovers, allowed Buffalo to convert only two third downs and benefited from a big day by journeyman Jesse Chatman, who rushed for a career-high 124 yards. Still they lost.

When St. Louis earned its first victory by beating New Orleans, Miami became the NFL's last winless team. "That's what stinks about it," Chatman said, "because we're so much better than this record. It's killing us."

The Bills (5-4) scored 11 points in the final 9:46. They'll take their longest winning streak since 2004 into Sunday's home game against unbeaten New England.

"This win tells a lot about our team," quarterback J.P. Losman said. "Our backs were to the wall, and we made enough plays when we had to."

The Bills' only touchdown came after Miami mounted a long touchdown march to take a 10-2 lead. Buffalo responded with a 66-yard drive capped by Marshawn Lynch's 3-yard run.

He then ran for the 2-point conversion, spinning across the goal after he was hit to make it 10-all.

Miami's Ted Ginn Jr. returned the kickoff 86 yards for an apparent touchdown, but the score was negated by a holding penalty on Greg Camarillo.

"I wish that could have been the play to take us into a victory," said Camarillo, his voice shaking with emotion half an hour after the game. "I thought it was a fair play, but the refs called it, and I'm guilty. I'll take the blame for it."

The Dolphins made two first downs before punting, and Roscoe Parrish returned the kick 40 yards to midfield with 4:37 left. Buffalo converted two third-down situations to move to the 16 and set up Lindell's field goal.

"I don't mind those situations," Lindell said. "You want to make every kick, not just the ones at the end. In our world, they're all big."

The Dolphins reached their 49 before Buffalo's Jabari Greer sealed the win by breaking up a fourth-down pass with 19 seconds left.

"This is an incredible team," Greer said. "The resolve, the excitement we're playing with ... it's fun being part of this team."

Lynch was held to 61 yards rushing and had to be helped off the field with 1:54 left when he sprained his left ankle. Coach Dick Jauron said the Bills were hopeful the injury wasn't serious.

Miami's only touchdown came at the end of an 18-play, 80-yard drive that consumed the final 9:45 of the third period. Coach Cam Cameron gambled by going for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Miami 45, and quarterback Cleo Lemon sneaked 2 yards. The Dolphins then converted four third downs, the last on Lemon's 5-yard run when he couldn't find an open receiver.

"Heck of a game," said Cameron, still seeking his first victory as an NFL head coach. "We did everything except win."

Notes: Miami DE Jason Taylor left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He returned to action only briefly and said he wasn't sure about the severity of the injury. ... Dolphins DE Matt Roth left the game in the second half with a groin injury. ... Buffalo CB Kiwaukee Thomas hurt his groin in the fourth quarter, and the Bills said the injury could be serious. TE Robert Royal suffered a mild concussion. ... The Bills' two-point conversion was their first in six years to the day.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert Kraft knows how financial aid can change someones life, and returned to HBS with his son, Jonathan, to announce the largest MBA fellowship fund in school history.

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

The Patriots special teamer had quite the comeback in 2021 after missing two consecutive seasons.

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

