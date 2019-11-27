Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel, Patriots Foundation host slew of Thanksgiving events for New England communities

LAWRENCE GUY

For the ninth year overall and their second since coming to New England, Lawrence and Andrea Guy hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for kids and their families at Orchard Gardens Boys and Girls Club. Lawrence and his teammates, including Phillip Dorsett, Danny Shelton, Kyle Van Noy and Duron Harmon, among others, served up dinner to about 400 families.

In the club's gymnasium, music blasted as kids, families and friends shared a meal. It was a celebration and a night to remember, which Andrea said was exactly the point.

In addition to dinner, those in attendance had a chance to win raffle prizes and were also given supplies to cook a meal of their own with their families.

"You put your roots in the community, and when you put your roots in the community, this is the outcome," he said. "You look around and we have a great turnout of people. This is really what it's truly about. This game is about the community and the players and you show our support for them as they show their support for us."

Josh Kraft, who serves as the Nicholas President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, said that an event like this drives home the lessons they try to drive home for the kids they work with.

"It's great because one of the things we talk about at the Boys and Girls Club is it's all about access, access to opportunity. Access to opportunity to meet players, but really, they see players giving back, they see them building a sense of community and having that sense of community truly is a great opportunity for the kids and families we serve. Just makes our community stronger."

For Lawrence and Andrea, this point was made crystal clear at Kyle Van Noy's recent fundraiser for his Van Noy Valor Foundation. When they arrived, a man working the valet stopped them before they went in.

"[He] was at the giveaway last year, and he said, 'You don't understand what that turkey did for my family. We were in a rough time, and it truly brought us together. We were able to share that with the people around us,'" Lawrence recalled. "That's what it's truly about to hear those stories."

Though this time of year is full of reminders to give back, Lawrence wanted to leave Patriots fans with a sentiment that has no expiration date.

"The only thing I'd like to add on is truly, an act of kindness is something that everybody should do and give. During this time, please show some kindness to somebody who might need it," he said.