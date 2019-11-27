Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 17 - 12:00 AM | Sat Dec 18 - 05:55 PM

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel, Patriots Foundation host slew of Thanksgiving events for New England communities

Nov 27, 2019 at 05:17 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

turkey wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews walks a family and their "Thanksgiving in a Basket" out to their car at Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston.

The holidays tend to bring out the best in people, and while the Patriots Foundation and those in the organization consciously find ways to support those in the New England community, around Thanksgiving, those efforts are turned up a notch.

Between the Patriots Foundation's events -- both new and traditional -- and Patriots players taking it upon themselves to give back, the last week has been full of special moments of kindness and giving.

PATRIOTS FOUNDATION

Since the Kraft family bought the New England Patriots 26 years ago, they have been hosting an annual "Thanksgiving in a Basket" event in partnership with Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston. On Nov. 26, that tradition continued with Robert Kraft, Andre Tippett, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, Shilique Calhoun and more current and former Patriots players, who carried basket after basket of Thanksgiving supplies to local families.

About 220 families walked away with everything they could need for Thanksgiving dinner, including products donated by Dunkin' and Ocean Spray, and they were escorted tot heir

"These baskets are getting heavier and heavier," Mr. Kraft said.

Though the Patriots Foundation hosts countless events throughout the year, this one in particular means a great deal to the organization. Mr. Kraft said his late wife Myra always loved handing out Thanksgiving meals and appreciated the sense of community. This tradition is so woven in to the fabric of the organization.

"It's something that really is kind of instilled here," Andrews said. "When you first get here as a rookie, [you learn] giving back to the community is really important besides football. It's kind of a different perspective. We do work a lot at football and work really hard, but we also do a great job of trying to give back to the community. All these people support us, so it's the least we could do."

turkey 2 wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The day before the annual Thanksgiving in a Basket event, the Patriots Foundation hosted another Thanksgiving-giveaway at Gillette Stadium. In partnership with Shaw's, the Patriots Foundation supplied an additional 500 families with everything they would need for Thursday. Joe Thuney, Ted Karras, Isaiah Wynn, Chase Winovich Justin Bethel and more all volunteered their time delivering bags of food to cars.

JUSTIN BETHEL

Justin Bethel may be new to New England, but that didn't stop him from throwing himself into his new community. On Nov. 23, Bethel handed out turkeys of his own at local Boys and Girls Clubs, providing meals for those who may need it. The Turkey Drive Rally delivered 750 free turkeys to Boys and Girls Clubs in Lawrence, Roxbury, Dorchester and Chelsea.

Spending his Saturday was one way to get to know his new region, but more than that, Bethel said it was "on his heart" to give back to the community that's already welcomed him warmly.

"This is my first time doing it. As I've been getting older and I've been in the league for a while, I've been really wanting to make sure I use this platform to the utmost that I can and do all the things I know I can and touch all the people's lives that I know I can touch while I still have this opportunity," he said.

This effort to reach those in need did not go unappreciated either. Executive Director of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club Markus Fischer said many of the families the club works with are in need and a day like that is a difference maker.

"We've been serving quite a number of kids that are living in poverty, and through having access to a turkey for Thanksgiving, that might be the difference between having a Thanksgiving dinner or not," he said.

LAWRENCE GUY

For the ninth year overall and their second since coming to New England, Lawrence and Andrea Guy hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for kids and their families at Orchard Gardens Boys and Girls Club. Lawrence and his teammates, including Phillip Dorsett, Danny Shelton, Kyle Van Noy and Duron Harmon, among others, served up dinner to about 400 families.

In the club's gymnasium, music blasted as kids, families and friends shared a meal. It was a celebration and a night to remember, which Andrea said was exactly the point.

In addition to dinner, those in attendance had a chance to win raffle prizes and were also given supplies to cook a meal of their own with their families.

"You put your roots in the community, and when you put your roots in the community, this is the outcome," he said. "You look around and we have a great turnout of people. This is really what it's truly about. This game is about the community and the players and you show our support for them as they show their support for us." 

Josh Kraft, who serves as the Nicholas President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, said that an event like this drives home the lessons they try to drive home for the kids they work with.

"It's great because one of the things we talk about at the Boys and Girls Club is it's all about access, access to opportunity. Access to opportunity to meet players, but really, they see players giving back, they see them building a sense of community and having that sense of community truly is a great opportunity for the kids and families we serve. Just makes our community stronger."

For Lawrence and Andrea, this point was made crystal clear at Kyle Van Noy's recent fundraiser for his Van Noy Valor Foundation. When they arrived, a man working the valet stopped them before they went in.

"[He] was at the giveaway last year, and he said, 'You don't understand what that turkey did for my family. We were in a rough time, and it truly brought us together. We were able to share that with the people around us,'" Lawrence recalled. "That's what it's truly about to hear those stories."

Though this time of year is full of reminders to give back, Lawrence wanted to leave Patriots fans with a sentiment that has no expiration date.

"The only thing I'd like to add on is truly, an act of kindness is something that everybody should do and give. During this time, please show some kindness to somebody who might need it," he said.

You can check out more photos from the Patriots Foundation's Thanksgiving in a Basket event below.

Photos: Patriots Donate Turkey Baskets For 26th consecutive year 

For the 26th consecutive year, the Patriots teamed up with Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries to provide 220 complete Thanksgiving meals to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including Andre Tippett, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones and Adam Butler, among others, personally delivered the baskets.

EA-29
1 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-01
2 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-38
3 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-14
4 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-33
5 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-25
6 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-35
7 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-17
8 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-04
9 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-05
10 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-06
11 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-07
12 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-08
13 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-09
14 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-11
15 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-10
16 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-21
17 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-19
18 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-03
19 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-27
20 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-30
21 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-37
22 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-36
23 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-18
24 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-39
25 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-40
26 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-16
27 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-32
28 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-12
29 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-28
30 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-34
31 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-22
32 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-13
33 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-20
34 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-02
35 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-24
36 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-31
37 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-26
38 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-15
39 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-41
40 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-23
41 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EA-42
42 / 42
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Recipe for Success: Bethel lets life come to him

Patriots special teams ace Justin Bethel has carved out a decade-long NFL career while saving room on his plate for his various other interests.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts

The rookie running back has been coming on of late for the Patriots and could be heavily counted on against Indianapolis.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

The New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday night.
news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Colts in a big AFC matchup!
news

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

The veteran linebacker is using his years of film study and experience in the Patriots defense to let the game come to him.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Find out what Indianapolis Colts coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Recipe for Success: Bethel lets life come to him

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 15

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture after the Kansas City Chiefs win their Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive back Myles Bryant to discuss his success on the field and reaching this point in his Patriots career.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 14 Patriots at Bills

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 16, 2001.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising